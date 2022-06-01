All V Rising boss locations and rewards

V Rising boss locations are all over the map, with some wandering the paths, and others set in specific locations to be found. Players can get a general direction of where to look by using the Blood Altar, a construction in their home base that uses an ethereal trail to track them, but it's not the most reliable thing in the world, and certainly isn't a substitute for a proper map. You can check below for the locations of all 37 main V Rising bosses, and cross them off your checklist one at a time.

V Rising boss locations map

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

As you can see, there's a lot of V Rising bosses - or V Blood Carriers, as the game calls them. We've actually drawn a distinction here, as there's a few powerful enemies - minibosses and so on - that don't give particularly substantial rewards, so we've chosen to omit them for clarity. However, we've got all the Blood Carrier bosses marked on the V Rising map above, numbered in order of ascending difficulty. Compare the numbers with the table below for all the info you need on where to find them, and what they drop.

V Rising bosses, levels, and rewards

Number Boss Level Region Area Rewards 1 Alpha Wolf 16 Farbane Woods Spawns in any Wolf Den Wolf Form (Power) 2 Errol the Stonebreaker 20 Farbane Woods Bandit Copper Mine Aftershock (Power), Big Stash (Structure) 3 Rufus the Foreman 20 Farbane Woods Bandit Logging Camp Blood Rage (Power), Woodworking Bench (Structure), Traveler's Wrap (Recipe), Empty Canteen (Recipe), Leather (Recipe) 4 Keely the Frost Archer 20 Farbane Woods Bandit Trapper Camp Frost Bat (Power), Tannery (Structure) 5 Lidia the Chaos Archer 26 Farbane Woods Randomly wanders pathways Chaos Volley (Power), The Devourer (Structure) 6 Grayson the Armourer 27 Farbane Woods Bandit Armoury Crimson Aegis (Power), Five Finger Workboards (Structure), Long Boards (Structures), Assortment of Statues (Structure), Whetstone (Recipe) 7 Goreswine the Ravager 27 Farbane Woods Desecrated Graveyard Corpse Explosion (Power), Veil of Bones (Power), Tomb (Structure), Nocturne Fences (Structure), Skeleton (Recipe), Ghoul (Recipe) 8 Putrid Rat 30 All Summoned anywhere (see below) Rat Form (Power) 9 Clive the Firestarter 30 Farbane Woods Bandit Sulphur Quarry Veil of Chaos (Power), Alchemy Table (Structure), Assortment of Enchanted Braziers (Structure), Assortment of Enchanted Torches (Structure), Sulphur (Recipe), Minor Explosive Box (Recipe) 10 Polora the Feywalker 34 Farbane Woods Gleaming Meadows Spectral Wolf (Power), Veil of Illusion (Power), Vampire Waygate (Structure), Golden Floors (Structure), Minor Garlic Resistance Brew (Recipe) 11 Ferocious Bear 36 Farbane Woods Bear Cave Bear Form (Power), Fur Rugs (Structure) 12 Nicholaus the Fallen 37 Farbane Woods Forgotten Cemetery Pestilence (Power), Ward of the Damned (Power), Study (Structure) 13 Quincy the Bandit King 37 Farbane Woods Bandit Stronghold (requires explosives or bear form) Chaos Barrier (Power), Merciless Charge (Power), Smithy (Structure), Tailoring Bench (Structure), Iron Ingot (Recipe), Iron weapons (Recipes), Hollowfang armor (Recipes) 14 Beatrice the Tailor 38 Dunley Farmlands Dawnbreak Village Human Form (Power), Loom (Structure), Assortment of Curtains (Structure), Hunter's Cloak (Recipe), Cloth (Recipe), Cotton Yarn (Recipe) 15 Vincent the Frostbringer 40 Dunley Farmlands Randomly wanders pathways Frost Barrier (Power), Veil of Frost (Power), Prison Cell (Structure), Reinforced Plank (Recipe) 16 Christina the Sun Priestess 44 Dunley Farmlands Wanders between Dawnbreak Village and Mosswick Village Purgatory (Power), Glass (Recipe), Empty Glass Bottle (Recipe), Holy Resistance Potion (Recipe), Blood Rose Potion (Recipe) 17 Leandra the Shadow Priestess 46 Dunley Farmlands Church of the Damned Spectral Assassin (Power), Jewelcrafting Table (Structure), Scourge Pendant (Recipe), Scourgestone (Recipe), Skeleton Priest (Recipe) 18 Tristan the Vampire Hunter 46 Farbane Woods Randomly wanders pathways Blood Hunter (Power), Greater Blood Essence (Recipe) 19 Terah the Geomancer 48 Dunley Farmlands Bedrock Pass Spectral Guardian (Power), Gem Cutting Table (Structure), Siege Golem Stone (Recipe), Regular Gems (Recipe) 20 Meredith the Bright Archer 52 Dunley Farmlands Haunted Iron Mine Sanguine Coil (Power), Wool Thread (Recipe) 21 Frostmaw the Mountain Terror 56 Hallowed Mountains Randomly wanders pathways Ice Nova (Power), Scroll (Recipe) 22 Octavian the Militia Captian 58 Dunley Farmlands Bastion of Dunley Mirror Strike (Power), Anvil (Structure), Dark Silver Ingot (Recipe), Dawnthorn armor (Recipe), Dark Silver weapons (Recipe) 23 Raziel the Shepherd 60 Dunley Farmlands Dunley Monastery Crimson Beam (Power), Athenaeum (Structure), Silver Resistance Potion (Recipe), Corrupted Artifact (Recipe) 24 Ungora the Spider Queen 60 Cursed Forest Spider Cave Volatile Arachnid (Power), Ghost Yarn (Recipe), Silk (Recipe), Spiderling (Recipe) 25 Jade the Vampire Hunter 62 Dunley Farmlands Randomly wanders pathways Chaos Barrage (Power), Major Explosive Box (Recipe), Primal Blood Essence (Recipe) 26 The Duke of Balaton 62 Cursed Forest Swamp of Greed Toad Form (Power) 27 Foulrot the Soultaker 62 Cursed Forest Ancient Village (East) Mist Trance (Power), Phantom's Veil (Recipe), Spectral Dust (Recipe), Banshee (Recipe) 28 Willfred the Werewolf Chief 64 Dunley Farmlands Gloomgrave Village Heart Strike (Power), Holy Resistance Flask (Recipe) 29 Mairwyn the Elementalist 64 Silverlight Hills Emberleaf Grove Crystal Lance (Power), Imperial Thread (Recipe) 30 Azariel the Sunbringer 68 Silverlight Hills Brighthaven Cathedral Power Surge (Power), Gold Ingot (Recipe) 31 Morian the Stormwing Matriarch 68 Silverlight Hills Harpy Nest Void (Power), Flawless Gems (Recipes) 32 Terrorclaw the Ogre 68 Hallowed Mountains Frozen Cave Arctic Leap (Power) 33 Matka the Curse Weaver 72 Cursed Forest Nest of the Curse Weaver Unstable Mosquito (Power), Schematic (Recipe), Mosquito (Recipe) 34 Nightmarshal Styx the Sunderer 76 Cursed Forest Randomly wanders pathways Bat Form (Power) 35 Gorecrusher the Behemoth 78 Cursed Forest Lair of the Behemoth Wisp Dance (Power) 36 The Winged Horror 78 Farbane Woods The Dreaded Peak Frost Vortex (Power) 37 Solarus the Immaculate 80 Silverlight Hills Fortress of Light Summon Fallen Angel (Power)

Clearly there's a lot to go through, with a huge range of rewards for players to pick up along the way. Players can even get some integral resources this way, like V Rising Whetstones.

We should also mention the Putrid Rat. This boss has no fixed location, as the player has to essentially "summon" (aka spawn) this boss by solving a puzzle at any area in the game world. For more details on how to do that, we've put together a page on the V Rising Putrid Rat here.

How to beat all bosses in V Rising

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

V Rising Servants (Image credit: Stunlock Studios) Grab yourself some V Rising Servants and find out how to command them here!

A key element to beating bosses is the aforementioned Blood Altar. You can build one early in the game in your Castle, a gothic mission select screen that allows you to choose a target, then get the general direction of where they are. It also tells you some details about them, including some of the rewards they drop and what to expect.

Every boss has their own attack patterns and skills, usually appropriate to their look, but here's some general advice that'll apply no matter which of your rogues' gallery you're up against.

Scout the area first. Bosses, especially in the mid-to-late game, will have traps and techniques that you might not be prepared for. Some even fight on holy ground that'll constantly damage you without special potions. Know what you're getting into!

Bosses, especially in the mid-to-late game, will have traps and techniques that you might not be prepared for. Some even fight on holy ground that'll constantly damage you without special potions. Know what you're getting into! Make sure you're well equipped. We've put together guides on the V Rising best weapons and V Rising armor, but you should also take time to pick through your available powers, stock up on consumables and make sure you're full on blood.

We've put together guides on the V Rising best weapons and V Rising armor, but you should also take time to pick through your available powers, stock up on consumables and make sure you're full on blood. Beware the sun! It's easy to wander into a boss fight and immediately get caught off-guard by the sunrise. If it's near the end of the night, maybe back off and come back in the evening.

It's easy to wander into a boss fight and immediately get caught off-guard by the sunrise. If it's near the end of the night, maybe back off and come back in the evening. Use your skills. Early players might not be used to all the skills they start to acquire, but considering the rapid cooldowns they all have, make sure to get some use out of them! There's no point in getting all these superpowers and putting them to waste.

Early players might not be used to all the skills they start to acquire, but considering the rapid cooldowns they all have, make sure to get some use out of them! There's no point in getting all these superpowers and putting them to waste. Clear the room. Lots of bosses summon minions to back them up, and you want to deal with these fast. Even if they're not individually powerful, taking them out early will stop them from forming into a giant horde.