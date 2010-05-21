Transformers 3: 10 Replacements For Megan Fox

She's Optimus Prime: Seyfried offers something a little different: she’s hot in a floaty, pretty way rather than Fox’s full-on sizzle, and after a solid record of lower profile films she’s ready for a crack at a summer tentpole.

Wrong like Megatron: Audiences may shy away precisely because she is different to Fox – especially with Jennifer’s Body, which starred the pair together and played on Seyfried’s nerdier look, fresh in the memory.