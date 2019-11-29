These are the best Black Friday radio-controlled cars deals on Amazon right now

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of driving a radio-controlled car in a good, wide open space - a feeling which can inspire children and adults alike. There’s an RC car for every age, anyone from 5 to 75, from a basic battery-powered toy to something more akin to an actual car.

If it’s a hobby you’re looking to get into or as a present you want to get the kids this Christmas, then Black Friday is the perfect time to get the best deals. The good news is that we’ve done the hard work for you. Here are the best RC car deals on Amazon over the Black Friday weekend:

SGILE 1:16 Remote Control Car Toy | Was £32.99 | Now £23.99 at Amazon 27% off: The SGILE makes a great Christmas gift for the kids. It’s easy to control, has two batteries (giving you 30 minutes of play time) and it tops out at 15 kph, so speedy enough to give an exciting drive but unlikely to cause (too much) damage if they crash into the neighbour’s cat. This one's limited, so hurry!

GoolRC Upgraded A959 | Was £59.96 | Now £46.39 on Amazon 23% off: Now we’re talking. The GoolRC Upgraded edition (the transmission shaft is metal) can reach speeds of 50 kph, so it’s not one for children. But for experienced drivers, or adults starting out, this boasts some awesome specs apart from its top speed: 4-wheel independent suspension and a 100-metre controller distance. It's great.

KidiRace RC Remote Control Police Car for Kids | Was £29.99 | Now £23.99 on Amazon 20% off: Police cars make idea RC cars for children, especially if they come with the realistic lights and sounds. Just like the KidiRace RC does. Its controls are based on a games controller, so it’s easy to pick up and play with and it has a USB charger, which will give you up to 30 minutes of play.

And here’s one we just couldn’t resist including: the Carrera RC, Mario Kart edition with Yoshi.

Carrer RC 2.4 GHz Radio Control Quad Bike (Mario Kart Yoshi edition) | Was £44.21 | Now £29.72 at Amazon 33% off: “Yo-yo-Yoshi!” you’ll roar as you overtake your rival Karters with this expertly reproduced Mario Kart quad bike. And there’s no need to worry about a Blue Shell once you hit the front. So good, it makes us want to get the complete set.

Looking for something more advanced or meaty? Drift on over to our guide to the The best RC cars you can buy in 2019.