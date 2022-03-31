The Walking Dead has its last day of filming as cast and crew pay tribute to show

The Walking Dead has wrapped filming on its final season – and the cast, crew, and fans have said their goodbyes to AMC’s long-running zombie hit.

"That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast," Norman Reedus said on Instagram, accompanied by a video of the Daryl actor singing with Melissa McBride during filming. "Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was."

Greg Nicotero, who is directing The Walking Dead series finale, shared an emotional farewell with Reedus on social media. "Remember when we had short hair?" Nicotero joked.

Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on the show, posted on her Instagram Story: "Already miss the woods. I love my Walking Dead family." Princess actor Paola Lázaro told Insider of the final shoot: "I think we're all tired physically, but we are just sad to say goodbye to each other – to the crew, the cast, everybody behind the scenes. To not wear my coat anymore, my pink jacket, it makes me kind of sad. I fell so in love with this character."

While characters – including Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes – may have come and gone, the fans have remained the one constant throughout the show’s 12-year lifespan. They, too, are feeling the emotions of The Walking Dead’s farewell.

"I don’t think I’m ready to say goodbye," wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said, "Today marks the end of an era. It’s the final day of filming for #TheWalkingDead and my heart isn’t ready to say goodbye to this show. The Walking Dead has given me so many memories over the years, but most of all, it’s given me a family."

The Walking Dead season 11 is currently airing its second batch of episodes. The final eight episodes are due to air on AMC later in 2022 – though no release date has yet been given.

Take a trip down memory lane with our look back at the best Walking Dead episodes.