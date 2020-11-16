The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 synopsis confirms the return of Mando’s allies

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 synopsis has seemingly been revealed – and gives us our biggest hint yet at the trajectory for the remaining Chapters in the Star Wars Disney Plus series.

As seen on IMDb, The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 preview says, “The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission.”

While last week’s episode snippet leaked via Google (of all places), I wouldn’t bet all your Beskar on this being 100% the real deal. Anyone can edit IMDb – but it certainly fits in both what we already know about the episode – titled “The Siege” – and what The Mandalorian season 2 trailer has shown us previously.

Those old allies are, almost certainly, Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and Gina Carano’s Carla Dune. They’ve been spied meeting up with Mando in both the trailer and officially-released images before the season 2 premiere, and Weathers is even directing the upcoming episode and has previously confirmed his character will appear in the episode he has directed.

But what of the “new mission”? Corvus, where Clone Wars Jedi Ahsoka Tano currently resides, should be Din Djarin’s next destination. Yet, as we’ve seen so far with the second season, Mando has the tendency to get slightly sidetracked.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Mandalorian dragged into a new conflict or contract, with the second half of the season dedicated to the search for Ahsoka Tano and Moff Gideon’s Darksaber-led retaliation. With the episode after this directed by Clone Wars creator and showrunner Dave Filoni, that feels like a pretty safe proposition.

