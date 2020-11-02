The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers reveals Greef's "ulterior motives" in season 2

The last time we saw Greef (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), they had just helped The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda escape from the clutches of the evil Moff Gideon. The pair, nor Gideon, appeared in the Mandalorian season 2 premiere, but we do know they will appear again in the series going forward.

Speaking to Breakfast Television Toronto (as reported by Screenrant), Weathers teased his character arc going forward as well as the upcoming episode he has directed. The actor said we can expect Greed to be "having fun doing what he does — being duplicitous" in season 2.

Pressed further for more details, Weathers added a little more: "I personally like the fact that he doesn't divulge a lot about himself because I think, in some ways, the less you know, the more interested you are in knowing, and Greef plays things pretty close to the vest, so I think that we... in the episode I directed, we hint that there may be some ulterior motives in Greef's desires and what he's after, his goals, and I personally think that's more than enough."

Could Greef be double-crossing Mando and Baby Yoda, potentially leading them into a trap? The character was thought to have changed his ways after being saved by Baby Yoda, who used Force healing on the bounty hunter. Greef's days of working with Din Djarin appear to be numbered.

Whatever those "ulterior motives" are, we'll be sure to see Greef soon as season 2 is currently releasing weekly on Disney Plus. Check out the full The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule and every Easter egg in episode 1.