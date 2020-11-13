The Mandalorian season 2 all but confirms a beloved Star Wars character will return very soon

The theme of The Mandalorian season 2 so far has been surprise returns: Boba Fett is back, Clone Wars Mandalorian Bo-Katan has shown up, while Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth even has history in a few Star Wars novels. One hotly-anticipated return, though, is surely just a week or two away – after a certain character received a namecheck in the most recent episode of the Star Wars Disney Plus series.

Mando’s next destination? To see Ahsoka Tano, the legendary Clone Wars Jedi last glimpsed in the Star Wars Rebels finale heading off in search of Ezra Bridger.

What happened in the interim between the pre-A New Hope adventure and The Mandalorian season 2 is unclear. Besides, that’s not what Din Djarin is seeking.

Much of season 2’s detours have been in aid of The Mandalorian seeking out both members of his race and the Jedi, so he can bring The Child to them. As Bo-Katan reveals towards the end of The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3, one Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, is holed up in “the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus.”

That’s seemingly a new Star Wars planet for fans to get excited about too, but it’s Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan, that will have fans hot under the space collar. Her story is a long and winding one – and covered in The Clone Wars series should you want to catch up before next Friday.

It’s long been rumoured (and accidentally leaked early) that Ahsoka Tano will be played by Rosario Dawson. We’ve had no official confirmation from Disney, but we’re sure to find out sooner rather than later who’s stepping into the live-action shoes of one of the most famous Jedi around.

Find out exactly when the next episode drops – should you want to catch a glimpse of Ahsoka immediately – with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.