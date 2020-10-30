Was that [SPOILER] in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 1 ending? Here are the possibilities

The Mandalorian season 2 has only just premiered and there’s already one big question on everyone’s minds: who is the bald man at the end of the first episode? Of course, Star Wars diehards who have followed every rumour across the galaxy before the return of Disney Plus series might have some idea – but it’s worth confirming just in case, especially for newer fans.

After all, Chapter 9’s final scene may not only harken back to the original trilogy but also open up a new thread for The Mandalorian season 2 moving forward – especially involving Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal.

So, you ready? Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 premiere follow, and any speculation might ruin future Chapters. You have been warned.

Who is the man at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 premiere?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

After the krayt dragon’s defeat at the hands of Mando on Tatooine, a lone, bald hooded figure is seen watching out as the planet’s twin suns set.

Who is he? In all likelihood, probably Boba Fett. The actor, Temuera Morrison, played Jango Fett in the prequels. As Boba is cloned from Jango, it stands to reason that he’s portraying the legendary bounty hunter too. Morrison also voiced Boba Fett in the special editions of the original Star Wars trilogy, with Lucas changing the gunslinger's voice to line-up with his prequels.

Of course, it could be someone else, either another cloned Fett we (somehow) don’t know about or a new original character designed for the series – but the events of the episode foreshadow Boba Fett’s unlikely escape from the Sarlaac Pit in Return of the Jedi.

How did Boba Fett survive the Sarlaac Pit?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The clue to how Boba Fett emerged (relatively) unscathed from the maws of the Sarlaac – or the krayt dragon, who ate the Sarlaac – lies in Mando’s actions in The Mandalorian season 2 premiere.

To bring down the krayt dragon/sand worm, he allows himself to be eaten alongside a bomb-packed Bantha. Once the dragon re-emerges, Mando pries its jaws open with a sharp electric shock, flies out, and explodes the Bantha to kill it.

If nothing else, it’s a shorthand (and very action-heavy) explanation for how Boba Fett managed not to die. Mandalorians, it seems, are especially durable and inventive with their weaponry.

What it doesn’t answer, though, is how Boba lost his armour and what he wants to do now. But there’s always next week… Find out exactly when the next episode drops with our Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.