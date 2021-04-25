The latest Call of Duty: Warzone glitch lets players hide beneath the map

A glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone's new Verdansk 84 map is letting players hide beneath the map to kill enemy players.

The clip below – entitled "what's the point of even playing right now?" – shows how some players are dropping beneath the map near the airport to take out unsuspecting Call of Duty: Warzone opponents.

Here, take a look:

And the airport isn't the only place this is happening, either; according to reports right across social media, the exploit is also available near the stadium, too, with others reporting issues at the TV and train stations as well.

Perhaps even more frustratingly, players prepared to use the exploit don't even permanently trap themselves under the map – a well-placed zipline enables them to get out again should they need to move on.

At the time of writing, there's been no response from the development team, even though the post has been upvoted over a thousand times and other players are sharing clips of similar incidents.

ICYMI, Call of Duty: Warzone will get a full PS5 and Xbox Series X port . Right now, Call of Duty: Warzone is only available via backward compatibility for the PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S but that's all set to change, as Raven Software has a team hard at work on a full next-gen upgrade for the battle royale game.

The new Verdansk 84 map is now available in Warzone worldwide, after the regular Verdansk map was hit by a nuclear bomb in a special live event earlier this week. Now that the dust has settled, the Verdansk variant has been deployed for the battle royale game in line with the launch of Warzone Season 3 , which features new Operators, weapons, a new battle pass, and more.