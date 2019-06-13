The Division 2 guide: the ultimate guide for everything you need to know

There's a lot to cover in this comprehensive Division 2 guide, but it's more than required if you want to stand a chance at reaching the endgame. We've got everything here from mods, dyes, and printer filament to exotic weapons, general tips, and the best skills to use in The Division 2. This Division 2 guide has it all, so what are you waiting for?

The Division 2 review

Because it's such a big game we're doing a Division 2 review in progress that we'll update as we play. There's a lot to get to grips with in The Division 2 over 30 levels and a strong endgame offering so there's no point rushing to slap a number on things. The good news so far is that we're really enjoying it: strong gunplay, great missions, amazing locations and a strong sense of fun joining it all together.

The Division 2 tips

If you're after a good solid foundation to start you off then our The Division 2 tips will get you off to a good start. It covers everything from the best gear and guns to use, skills, combat and the Dark Zone. If you're just getting started then this should give you a broad overview of everything to help you hit the ground running.

The best Division 2 skills

Confusingly skills are gadgets in The Division 2. But despite the weird naming learning the best Division 2 skills is vital. Do you pick the machine gun drone or the swarm of killer robot bees (seriously, it's a thing). What about grenade launcher that fires clouds of flammable gas? There's a lot of different way to take out the enemies here and picking the best Division 2 skills will totally shape how you play.

The best Division 2 perks

Continuing The Division 2's weird naming the best Division 2 perks are mainly things like inventory upgrades, weapon attachments and so on. But, like skills, the right ones make all the difference. Choose wisely and you can massively increase the XP you can earn, the damage you can take and so on.

The Division 2 mods

The Division 2 mods are the key to powering up your character. Beyond just levelling up these boost your weapons, skills, gear and more. Knowing what they do and how they can affect your character build is vital once you start near the endgame.

How to get Dark Zone keys in The Division 2

The dark Zone is where The Division 2 gets serious: a ruthless PvP area where players fight each other to take and steal the best gear in the game. That is if you can get out alive to enjoy it. However, it'll be a short fruitless trip if you can't work out how to get Dark Zone keys in The Division 2.

The Division 2 crafting guide

Learning how to craft in The Division 2 can net you some great gear as you play. But it's the endgame where a The Division 2 crafting guide becomes really important - it's the only way to keep progressing your character once you reach the 30 level cap. Learn how to craft and build a better agent with our Division 2 crafting guide.

The Division 2 Hyena key locations

Chances are you'll discover a Hyena crate before long in The Division 2 and start to wonder about The Division 2 Hyena key locations. Without them, or any of the Outcast or True Sons keys, you won't be opening any of the faction crates you can find in the world, so use our guide and make sure you don't miss out.

How to unlock the Dark Zone in The Division 2

If you were hoping to get stuck straight into the Dar Zone in The Division 2 then you have a few hoops to jump through. Fortunately we cover how to unlock the Dark Zone in The Division 2 here so just follow our guide and you'll be betraying your friends to steal their knee pads in now time.

The Division 2 Dark Zone guide

If you're really after some high tier loot or a stern challenge then you'll need our The Division 2 Dark Zone guide . It's the game's unique PvP area where you can team up with or fight other players to get loot and extract it to use int he main game. It's not easy but the risk is worth it. Especially if you go rogue and survive.

How to level up fast in The Division 2

There's a focus on reaching the endgame in The Division 2 so how to level up fast in The Division 2 is something you need to know. This guide will help max out your XP gains and make sure your agent reaches the top as soon as possible.

The Division 2 masks

(Image credit: Arekkz)

If you're after a serious challenge and some major bragging rights then you need to track down The Division 2 masks. These are endgame objectives for when you reach the level 30 cap that involves some tricky puzzles that will summon some of the most difficult enemies in the game. Defeat them and you can claim their mask to wear.

The Division 2 Ivory Keys

If you've spent any time in the Whitehouse you've probably notice that omninous box you can't open. If you want to get inside you're going to need to find some Division 2 ivory keys to open and get at the rewards inside.

The Division 2 Specializations

Once you reach the endgame there's a whole new world to discover in The Division 2. Most importantly The Division 2 specializations unlock letting you chose a class like discipline to level up as you unlock even more powerful perks and gear.

The Division 2 dyes

If you are going to save civilisation you better look good while you're doing it. That's where The Division 2 dyes come in. These cosmetic loot items can be found around the world and let you colour up your gear, your character and your life. Check out our guide on where to find them.

The Division 2 mods

If you're wondering how Division 2 mods work, look no further. We've got everything you need to know about mods in The Division 2, from what they do to how to craft them. Mods are essential to surviving the endgame, so make sure you learn all you can about them.

The Division 2 map

The Division 2 map that you learn to grow and love during the first 30 hours or so all changes when you reach endgame. Well, the layout itself doesn't change, but it looks much less inviting with tougher enemies and more of them about. If you want to know all about how the Division 2 map changes as the game progresses, this is the one for you.

The Division 2 printer filament

When you reach endgame, Division 2 printer filament quickly becomes a necessary resource. You need it for a number of things, including any crafting bench upgrades you want to make. If you're stuck on obtaining the stuff, here's what you need to know.

The Division 2 bounties

The Division 2 bounties, Snitch & Secret Vendor

Division 2 bounties are some of the toughest enemies in the game, and there's a lot of them to hunt down and eliminate. Some can be found via Otis Sykes, but for others, you need Jared Nash, aka the Snitch. This is everything we know about bounties in The Division 2, along with information on Cassie Mendoza, the Secret Vendor.

The Division 2 builds

The Division 2 builds - a basic guide on how to build your character

Building your character once you reach the endgame of The Division 2 isn't easy, which is why we've got a basic Division 2 builds guide. We've covered everything; gear talents, brand set bonuses, mods, attributes, the whole shebang. When you want to optimise your character build, this is where you need to come.

The Division 2 endgame

The Division 2 endgame explained

If you're wondering what life is like when you complete the main story in The Division 2, we've got the article for you. Our Division 2 endgame guide explains how world tiers work, how to reach endgame, how to increase your gear score and more.

The Division 2 Snitch Cards

The Division 2 Snitch Cards (and how to earn the Suits You, Sir! trophy/achievement)

If your goal is to 100% complete the game, then you're going to have to collect 52 Division 2 Snitch Cards. These aren't like normal collectibles; you have to kill named enemies for them, which is easier said than done, especially if you don't know where they spawn. We've got all the information you need on how to earn the Suits You, Sir! trophy/achievement and collect all 52 Snitch Cards.

How to unlock specializations in The Division 2

How to unlock specializations in The Division 2

We've covered specializations in general, but one of the hottest topics surrounding them is how to unlock specializations in Division 2 specifically. Just a short guide for this, but it's everything you need for unlocking the most powerful weapons and tools in the game.

The Division 2 hidden side missions

The Division 2 hidden side missions

If you weren't aware, there's a number of Division 2 hidden side missions that can be found if you know where to look. Each one rewards a different blueprint for a weapon mod, and one of them even gives you a complete outfit. We've got the locations of all five hidden side missions.

The Division 2 Contaminated Zones

The Division 2 Contaminated Zones

There's five Division 2 Contaminated Zones in total, and each one tells a short but stellar story. They're all marked on the map in-game but if you're not sure what they're about and why they're worth going to, we've covered it all for you, including the exclusive reward you get at the end.

The Division 2 Exotics

The Division 2 Exotics complete list and guides

(Image credit: PCGamesN)

Right now there's six Division 2 Exotics available in the game, and we've covered every single one of them. From their individual stats to the specific steps needed to obtain them all, this Division 2 Exotics guide will be continuously updated as more are released.