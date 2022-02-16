Terraria 2 teased by Re-Logic devs, but they could just be trolling

Re-Logic is dangling Terraria 2 teasers in front of our poor, desperate faces, and the worst part is they could just be trolling.

It all started when self-proclaimed "Terraria enthusiast" Chippy spotted a pretty bold change to Re-Logic president and Terraria creator Andrew "Redigit" Spinks' Twitter bio: the location had been changed to "Terraria 2 - A New Age." At the time of writing, Spinks has yet to remove the teaser from his profile.

If that wasn't enough, Re-Logic vice president and Terraria game designer Whitney "Cenx" Spinks has also joined in on the fun, sharing a little "spoilers" gif in reply to Chippy's post. Spinks later replied to someone asking if Terraria 2 had been confirmed with, "Red is a massive troll. I wouldn't trust it. Or would I?"

pic.twitter.com/K1ZvOEmpg7February 16, 2022 See more

As anyone who's been following game devs for any length of time knows, this is pretty standard banter in the lead-up to announcements. It's also worth noting that Chippy has worked with Re-Logic in the past, most recently with the announcement of Terraria update 1.4.4, so it's possible the YouTuber is in on the shenanigans as well.

Regardless, in all likelihood the Spinks are teasing an official reveal, but since one of the devs explicitly suggested they were just trolling - even if that part was the joke - it's worth taking this with a grain of salt for now. We've reached out to Re-Logic for comment and we'll update this article if we hear back.

In the meantime, here are all the concrete video game release dates we know about.