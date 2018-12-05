Arm wrestle the Hulk, lift Thor's hammer, and try on Iron Man's suit with Marvel's new interactive exhibit - take a sneak peek here

The unstoppable spread of superhero fever is all well and good but, if you're anything like me, you still wonder if the best Marvel movies could have been even better with yours truly as its lead star. Thankfully, Marvel itself has our back with Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the globetrotting superhero exhibit that's finally touched down in London, England.

Open daily at the Royal Victoria Dock, Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is all about bringing you closer to the Marvel superheroes you know and love, with highlights including the chance to enter Thor's Asgardian observatory, tinker around with Iron Man tech in Tony Stark's engineering bay, and even checking out Bruce Banner's science lab (just, uh, watch out for the big green guy stomping around).

We had the chance to get a sneak preview of Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. before it opened to the public earlier this week, and documented our findings to give you a behind-the-scenes look at everything within its walls. So, check out the video above, and find out why the exhibit is worth its entry fee, and then some.

Speaking of, you can purchase tickets from the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. website, and we suggest booking well in advance to guarantee yourself a spot on your preferred day. This may be your only chance to see Marvel's super team before they return to theatres in Avengers 4, after all, so why not take a visit and say your goodbyes before Captain America and/or Iron Man inevitably bite the bullet on the big screen (come on, we all know it's going to happen).

