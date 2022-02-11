Super Bowl 2022 trailers: From Black Adam to Lord of the Rings, here’s what to expect

It’s time for the football to take a back seat. We know what you’re really here for ahead of the Super Bowl this year: trailers, trailers, and more trailers.

While previous years have been a little low-key – we’re long removed from the days of Netflix dropping a surprise Cloverfield movie into our laps – the trailers attached to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and the Rams are well worth tuning in for.

But what can we expect? If you’re on the fence about watching the Big Game, here’s a preview of all the confirmed trailers so far (including a certain $485 million trip to Middle-earth), as well as a few predictions for Sunday, February 13.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022: live stream the big game from anywhere



Lord of the Rings

(Image credit: Amazon)

We’ve already had our first proper look at Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, courtesy of Vanity Fair.

But we want to see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in motion! And, by Gandalf’s beard, we will this Sunday. Until then, you can stare at these character reveals for hours.

Black Adam

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is, you guessed it, about to change the hierarchy of the DC universe. A teaser, featuring Black Adam, will drop on February 12. The Rock will also be in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl itself. That’s prime time for Black Adam to make his mark on the world ahead of its July 29 release.

Nope

(Image credit: Monkeypaw Productions/Universal)

Jordan Peele’s horror movie is one of only a few confirmed to be definitely showing up on Sunday. Tantalizingly, we know very little about it. There was a brief teaser released earlier this week, showcasing the talents of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Maybe we’ll find out what’s waiting for them in the sky on Sunday.

Sonic 2

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Forget Jamarr Chase and Cooper Kupp. The Blue Blur is the real speedster at the Super Bowl. We’ve likely already seen the meat of the Sonic 2 trailer during the ‘Big Game’ spot that’s already been released, but there might still be a few surprises dotted about.

The Lost City

(Image credit: Paramount)

Another confirmed showing, The Lost City (previously ‘The Lost City of D’) has a wonderfully bizarre premise: Sandra Bullock plays a reclusive author who is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), intent on finding the lost city found in her novels. The book’s cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), sets out to rescue her in this comedic adventure.

What about Marvel?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel usually has a presence at the Super Bowl. Avengers: Endgame premiered a surprisingly bleak trailer a few years back, while the MCU has been a mainstay on Super Bowl Sunday for most years.

Marvel Studios has a few projects that might grab the spotlight this year. Chief among them is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel’s first trailer was bolted onto Spider-Man: No Way Home but played things fairly close to the chest. Could it break the internet with some multiverse-related reveals?

Don’t be surprised to see Marvel’s next project, Moon Knight, make an appearance. Oscar Isaac’s MCU newcomer is set to hit Disney Plus on March 30, while Thor: Love and Thunder has an outside chance of showing up.

And Star Wars?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Now that The Book of Boba Fett has ended, all attention has turned to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The May 25 release has been pretty stingy, offering up no footage so far. What better way to say ‘Hello there’ again than to an audience of millions?

Will Netflix release any Super Bowl trailers?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix could really open up their playbook on Sunday – so expect them to drop a few trailers. We’ve already seen The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, in action. Don’t be surprised to see one or two of the streamer’s biggest hits (such as Bridgerton or Stranger Things) to get involved.