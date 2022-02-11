New DC movies trailer reveals new footage of Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2

DC has released a new trailer that teases its upcoming 2022 movie slate.

The 1-minute clip, titled “The World Needs Heroes” showcases The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom. The Batman is up first on the list, with a March 4 release date. The brief clips, previously seen in the official full-length trailer, focus on Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Cat Woman (Zoe Kravitz).

The long-awaited Black Adam stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the anti-hero who possesses the strengths and abilities of various Egyptian gods. The clips also show Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The film is set to premiere July 29.

Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen AKA The Flash in the new standalone film. Perhaps the most exciting part: a voice-over of Michael Keaton as Batman asks The Flash why he’s so intent on saving one universe when he can travel to any universe he wants. The movie will hit theaters November 4.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa is last, but not least, on the list with a December 16 release date. Though not shown in the trailer, the cast includes Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, the film’s major villain.

