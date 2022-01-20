DC reveals The Flash film prequel (with a whole lot of Batman)

Warner Bros. Pictures' The Flash film is racing into theaters on November 4, and DC will be give fans a head start with an in-continuity prequel that will be exclusive to comic books.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 main cover (Image credit: Max Fiumara (DC))

Debuting April 26, The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive is a three-issue comic book series set before the events of the Ezra Miller film. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive picks up after the 2017 Justice League film, with Barry Allen returning to Central City to become the hometown hero the city needs. But one of his first supervillain fights proves to be more than he can handle, and after being on the losing end of a battle with the DCEU-debuting Girder he calls up Batman for some advice.

(This appears to be the Ben Affleck Batman, whom Miller's Flash befriended previously in the DCEU.)

Kenny Porter will be writing The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, with artists Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard drawing each issue, respectively.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1's main cover is drawn by Max Fiumara, with a rare variant cover by The Flash director Andy Muschietti also planned.

While it may seem unusual for the cinematic DCEU to tell in-continuity stories in comic books (for whatever qualifies as DCEU continuity), that's been happening for years. DC has published in-continuity prequels for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 (of 3) goes on sale on April 26, with a collected edition planned for October - just in time for The Flash film's November 4 release.