Succession will have no more than five seasons, says executive producer

Succession writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett has revealed that the show is almost definitely not going to pass the five season mark. Pritchett predicts that the debauched misadventures of the wealthy Roy family are unlikely to continue past season 4, with five instalments being the most we can expect to see.

"I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four," Pritchett said in a recent interview with The Times . "We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [showrunner Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight."

She added: "Succession isn’t a comedy, but every line has the attention to detail a comedy would have." Somehow they take "reprehensible but incredibly powerful people" and "have to dig deep and find their humanity." Pritchett is primarily a comedy writer, having worked on other TV shows like Veep and The Thick of It.

Season 3 is lining up to be a big one, with several new additions to the cast. Adrien Brody will guest star as a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar, the Roy family's global media empire. After season 2 ended with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) ambushing his father Logan (Brian Cox), the future of the company is in a perilous position.

Alexander Skarsgård is another new addition to the cast for season 3 – he will play a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO. Sanaa Lathan and Jihae Kim are also joining the cast. Meanwhile, alongside Strong and Cox, there are plenty of returning cast members, including Matthew Mcfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. The new season doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to premiere sometime later this year. The HBO show has been hugely successful – it's been nominated for and won several awards, including a total of nine Emmys over the course of seasons 1 and 2.