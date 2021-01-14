Stop and smell the Roselia in Pokemon Go's February Community Day

The featured Pokemon for Pokemon Go's February Community Day is, quite aptly, the aromatic Roselia.

"Did you know that a Roselia's flowers smell more pleasant the healthier it is? The scent is said to deeply relax people. This February's Community Day is sure to be relaxing, then—because Roselia will be the featured Pokémon!" reads Niantic's latest update.

If you're familiar with Pokemon Go Community Days, you know the drill. If not, this is your chance to catch a Roselia in Pokemon Go, as the Grass and Poison-type Pokemon will be crop up more frequently in the wild on Sunday, February 7 from 11am to 5pm local time. You'll also have a much better shot at catching a Shiny Roselia during the brief event period.

If you manage to evolve Roselia into a Roserade during the event or up to two hours afterward, the Pokemon will learn both the Charged Attack Weather Ball (Fire-type) and the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

As usual, you'll be able to earn yourself some Sinnoh Stones by completing event-specific Timed research tasks, and there will be a one-time-purchase Roselia Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, which will get you an Elite Fast TM, four Incense, four Super Incubators, and 30 Ultra Balls.

Finally, the 'Stop and Smell the Roselia' Community Day Special Research Story will be available for one US dollar or your local equivalent. Or, if you buy a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event by Wednesday, February 3, your February Community Day Special Research Story is free.

