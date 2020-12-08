Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticketed event coming in February with original 150 shiny Pokemon, plus Red and Green versions

The next major ticketed event coming to Pokemon Go will take trainers back to the original Kanto region with Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto is set to go live on February 20, 2021 from 9am to 9pm local time, and tickets are now available for purchase from the in-app store for $11.99. Those who purchase a ticket by a certain date will also receive tickets for Special Research Stories for both the January and February Community Day events. Features will also be coming to the game that you'll still be able to try out even if you don't buy a ticket.

The event comes in celebration of both the anniversary of Pokemon and the fifth anniversary of developer Niantic. Just like the original 1996 release, the Kanto Tour will offer trainers a choice between two different versions: Red or Green. Both Red and Green will have version-exclusive Pokemon that will be drawn to Incense during the 12-hour long event. Excitingly, the first 150 Pokemon that appear in the Kanto region will also be available as Shiny Pokemon. After the event, you'll still have a chance to catch certain Pokemon from the original 150 until February 27.

Depending on which version you'll choose, you'll also have a greater chance of encountering certain Shiny Pokemon in the wild. While you can buy a ticket now, you'll make your choice between the Red or Green version closer to the date of the event, so you won't need to decide right away. You can see all of the different version-exclusive Pokemon below:

Red version

Red Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz will be attracted to Incense.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran ♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini.

Green version

Green Version–Exclusive Pokémon: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir will be attracted to Incense.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering these Shiny Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran ♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Upon completing Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto's Special Research, you'll be presented with a second event-exclusive Special Research line. Said to include difficult challenges and tasks, any trainers who finish this second set will be able to discover a Shiny Mew. Certain Pokemon evolved or caught during the event will also know some exclusive attacks.

In other news, a Pokemon Go Shiny Celebi Special Research event is coming this month.

