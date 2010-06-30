Get The Free SFXtra Email Newsletter

Five reasons why you want bonus SFX content beamed directly to your inbox every week ...

You get a round-up of the week’s hottest SF news, trailers and bits and pieces from the web, meaning you can stay up-to-date on big sci-fi happenings without having to trawl the net for yourself – we're a labour-saving device!



You can plan your life with our guide to the next week of SF and fantasy movies, DVDs, TV and events. No more making it up as you go...



There are newsletter-only competitions.



Once you’ve signed up, you don’t need to do anything else – SFX tra will just appear in your inbox. All you have to do to receive this Friday's newsletter is follow the instructions that lie behind this here link