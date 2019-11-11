She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel will jump from Disney Plus to future MCU movies

Kevin Feige has revealed that She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel will be heading to the big screen after their stint on Disney Plus. The new chief creative officer at Marvel confirmed each character will be appearing in as-yet-unconfirmed MCU movies, presumably post-Marvel Phase 4.

“Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show and then they'll go into the movies,” Feige said on THR’s Awards Chatter podcast.

The trifecta of Disney Plus superheroes were unveiled as the MCU’s newest members during August’s D23 panel. No casting or release dates have been announced, hinting that these projects are still some way off – though writer Jessica Gao, who wrote one of the best Rick and Morty episodes, “Pickle Rick,” is attached to pen She-Hulk.

More MCU crossovers have also been announced by Feige recently, with the Loki series (and WandaVision) both leading directly into the 2021 Doctor Strange sequel, Multiverse of Madness.

On WandaVision, one of the more imminent Disney Plus MCU projects, Feige said, “It is unlike anything we've done before. It's unlike anything this genre has done before,” while also calling November 2020’s The Eternals a “very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward.

So, the message is clear: without Disney Plus, you’re missing out on large portions of the MCU. Like it or not, Marvel is getting ready to take over our lives. Again.