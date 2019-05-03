Sekiro Ashina Elite boss guide: How to defeat the rapid swordsman

The Sekiro Ashina Elite boss fight is quite possibly one of the best set pieces in the game. Having battled your way across rooftops and through Ashina Castle you come to an idol in front of a closed door. You carefully open the door and are greeted by a single samurai knelt down inside of a dojo. This is one of those moments in Sekiro that sends a pleasant shiver up your spine. Get ready for the Sekiro Ashina Elite boss.

How to kill the Sekiro Ashina Elite boss

The fight is intense, fast-paced, and seems almost insurmountable. It is also one of the moments that really demands you learn how to parry effectively. If you can’t parry this lightning-fast swordsman than you are doomed to be cut into several small pieces and left to die on the floor.

If you can parry, then this fight is an absolute doddle. The key to this fight is in paying close attention to the Ashina Elite’s sheath on his hip. It is at this point that the Elite will dash forward and loose to sword strikes in quick succession. If you can parry these successfully you will deal a monstrous amount of posture damage.

If you can do this around three times then the Elite will be vulnerable to a deathblow and will fall. There are other attacks to parry as well, but this double-strike is by far and away the best chance to trash his posture and take him down. In between these attacks if you try to get in close and hit him once or twice you can literally end this fight in under a minute.

