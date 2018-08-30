Search between three oversized seats - Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Challenge

For one of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges in Season 5 Week 8 you have to search between three oversized seats, in order to uncover those hidden Battle Stars. For most Fortnite players, only one giant chair will spring to mind, and as another of the seats was only recently added to the map you'll be forgiven for scratching your head while trying to work out where you need to look. Handily we've tracked down all three oversized seats, and pinpointed the exact location where you need to search between them.

Where are the three oversized seats in Fortnite?

To solve this challenge, you need to know where the three oversized seats actually are. The first should be well known to all players, as it's the giant wooden chair south of Shifty Shafts.

Next up, another obvious one but maybe not something you'd automatically consider a seat - the large toilet in the Flush Factory car park.

Finally, we have a recent addition to the area - a set of shipping containers and crates arranged into an oversized armchair in the nightclub area northeast of Flush Factory.

Search between three oversized seats in Fortnite

Now we know where the oversized seats are, we need to search between them for our reward. Head toward D9 on the map for this Battle Pass Challenge, and look for the top of the tall hill just north of Flush Factory.

As you get closer, you'll want to aim for the group of three trees on the top of the hill. Watch out as there's a weapon floor spawn in this area, as well as shopping carts and often a chest too.

Search between three oversized seats Battle Stars location

When you land, head for the patch of dirt directly between the west and south trees, where you should hear the familiar chime of the Battle Stars as they appear. Unless you were first on the scene there's probably another player already grabbing that nearby weapon, so be ready to hot-foot it down the hillside to escape - although this is a good opportunity to rack up some Pickaxe damage on opponents for one of the other challenges.

