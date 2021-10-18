Scream-worthy Warzone Haunting trailer asks "where's your favorite place to drop"

The Warzone Haunting trailer is here, and it's a spine-tingling first official look at the new seasonal celebration.

The Warzone Haunting Event is set to begin on Tuesday, October 19, and when it does it will also bring in the much-teased, and leaked, Warzone Scream skin (or Ghostface skin if you're a stickler for in-universe naming conventions). The trailer begins in a live-action scene, with a Warzone player picking up the phone to hear a familiar, menacing voice: instead of asking if he likes scary movies, Ghostface asks "where's your favorite place to drop." It ends about as well for the Warzone player as it does for anybody else Ghostface calls on the phone, aside from Sidney Prescott.

It looks like this year's event will be a fitting followup to The Haunting of Verdansk from 2020, setting supernatural killers on the hunt for surviving operators. We also get brief teases of flying ghosts, more hordes of zombies, and a number of different freaky skins - with Ghostface himself being the star attraction of course, especially since the Warzone trailer ties in with the new Scream coming this January.

Outside of its latest spooky event, Warzone is also in for some big changes with a new anti-cheat system that apparently leaked into the hands of the public (and cheat makers) last week, though Activision ultimately revealed that it's all part of "controlled testing."

