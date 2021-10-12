Scream trailer sees the return of Ghostface and Sidney in the slasher sequel

The first trailer for Scream 5 is here, and it shows Ghostface and Sidney Prescott squaring off once more.

The footage sees the masked killer terrorizing a new group of teenagers – plus appearances from some familiar faces, with David Arquette's Dewey Riley calling Neve Campbell's Sidney to tell her a new Ghostface is in town, and Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers also along for the ride. Check out the trailer above.

The synopsis for Scream 5, officially titled just Scream, reads: "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past." New cast members include The Boys' Jack Quaid, In the Heights' Melissa Barrera, as well as Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Like the previous four installments in the franchise, the identity of the killer behind the Ghostface mask will be a mystery in Scream. "We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie," co-director Tyler Gillett explained to Entertainment Weekly. "We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit. Obviously, you get to a point in the shoot where you have to let the cat out of the bag, but we went pretty far into prep and into production with a surprising amount of secrecy maintained."

Entertainment Weekly also revealed the first look at the movie, and you can check out the photos below.

Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Melissa Barrera in new images from #Scream (@EW) pic.twitter.com/n6rrJyiP81October 11, 2021 See more

Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin direct the film, with a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream, as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4, is onboard as an executive producer.

Scream arrives January 14, 2022. Until then, check out our roundup of the best horror movies of all time.