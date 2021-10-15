Call of Duty Ricochet anti-cheat system might already be in danger

The new Call of Duty anti-cheat software appears to have leaked, granting cheat makers wishing to circumvent the program a notable advantage just a day after it was announced.

On Twitter, user AntiCheatPD , who attempts to gather information in an attempt to disrupt cheat makers, posted a link to a forum in which one user appears to have shared the drivers for the new Call of Duty Ricochet anti-cheat system. The leak has been corroborated by ModernWarzone , which claims that the information has spread beyond private groups and into public forums.

If the leak is legitimate, it'll give cheat makers a significant advantage in attempting to get around the new software, as they'll have a better idea of how the system works. That's likely to spell bad news for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players, as well as Activision itself. While the leak definitely hasn't rendered the system obsolete - Ricochet is intended to evolve over time, and is only one of the multiple tools at the developers' disposal - it's an unfortunate headstart for those who don't want to play fair.

Ricochet, which Activision unveiled earlier this week , is a 'kernel-level' anti-cheat system, which means it requires access to a wider array of files to monitor for cheats. That level of access has made kernel-level anti-cheat a little unpopular, but Ricochet will only be active while Call of Duty is open, and it's worth noting that a number of major multiplayer titles, from Valorant to Fall Guys, employ similar software.