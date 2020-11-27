Save nearly $300 on this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop at Dell today

The Black Friday gaming PC deals are rolling in and this one from Dell is great

for those looking to pick up a prebuilt for less than $100. Alienware has excelled for years at premium gaming desktop packages that get you what you need or want, but often have steep prices of admission. But not today, as this rather affordable offering direct from Dell highlights: you can get one of their Aurora R10 Ryzen builds for just $999.99 – with the option to add more bells, whistles, and memory should you so desire.

The R10 is able to comfortably perform with all but the most strenuous of settings with games released in the past few years. It may not be a looker – but the power is all under the hood.

As standard, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500 processor and RTX 2060 6GB graphics card. There’s 16GB of RAM with the potential for up to 64 GB should you want it. The 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo should be more than enough to get you going and, again, you can also add on minor improvements here and there via the link should you want to finetune and mix-and-match to suit your needs. There are also Black Friday SSD deals worth considering while you’re here.

As we mentioned in our review, “If you're happy to pay the premium for the build quality and to eradicate the stress of having to build it yourself (or get someone to build it for you), what you'll receive is a gaming PC that can handle every modern game at 1080p minimum, often 1440p if you tone the settings down a touch. It's not quite enough to support 4K gaming, but you can expect to run 1080p games at 60fps+ with all settings maxed out.”

If you're looking to catch up on your backlog but have been waiting for a PC powerful enough to do it, this Gaming Desktop from Ryzen puts everything together into one affordable package.

