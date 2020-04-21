Resident Evil 3 Remake prices: get the best and cheapest deals available

Getting the best Resident Evil 3 price or deal going now is the best way to enjoy the follow up to last year's fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake. But instead of only being judged against its predecessor, Resident Evil 3 Remake has its own merits that it can be judged on. It's a smart makeover for sure and if you haven't picked up a Resident Evil 3 Remake deal, then you'll still have a whale of a time - for a reduced price.

And in terms of a nudge on how good the game is, Leon begins our Resident Evil 3 Remake review with: "When everything hits its mark, Resident Evil 3 is almost every bit as good as last year’s Resident Evil 2 Remake. A tense, jumpy retelling of the PS1 classic in a modern gaming language, it tries a few new ideas but works best when it sticks closely to the previous game’s template of undead crowd control and crisscrossing hub areas to unravel." Get primed and excited even more be giving his review a full read.

If you missed it the first time around, this third entry in the series technically begins a few hours before Resident Evil 2. Racoon City is crawling with the undead, everything's gone a bit pear-shaped, and you're doing your best to escape without becoming zombie food. Unfortunately, a new biological terror emerges to scare the bejeesus out of us and hunt you down.

For those who need a quick refresher, Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will destroy any obstacle on the path to his target. In terms of 3's relationship with the previous game (and remake), Jill’s escape takes place in the hours leading up to and following the events of Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle-solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse.

All the normal players in the retail game to jump on board the Resident 3 Evil Remake price train as they battle it out for your custom. Keep an eye out for retailers throwing in their own extras in order to make versions stand out, you might find you can get an extra bit of merch or steelbook or something so it pays to interrogate the deal a little.

The biggest version of all gets you a ton of goodies, the Collector's Edition is the boldest and biggest way to celebrate the latest terrifying instalment. The only slightly limiting factor here is that it is exclusive to GameStop in the US and GAME in the UK. Stock levels will fluctuate wildly so it's worth checking a few times. The Collector's Edition gets you:

Raccoon City Double-Sided Map Poster

Digital Double Album Soundtrack

11-inch Jill Valentine Figure

Collector's Art Book

A physical copy of the game

Special S.T.A.R.S packaging box

Getting the most out of Resident Evil 3 Remake

Naturally, the best way to enjoy you're Resident Evil 3 Remake deal is going to be with the most optimal gaming setup as you can possibly manage.

