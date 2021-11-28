Razer Xbox controllers are massively reduced in today's Cyber Monday deals

Oen of the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals is currently ongoing. The Razer Wolverine V2 controller is currently at its lowest ever price – $69.99 at Best Buy – while its big brother, the Wolverine Ultimate, is also available at a new low price of $99.99 at Best Buy. Both are great premium, wired controllers that are perfect if you're looking to upgrade your Xbox rig.

Cyber Monday deals don't come much better than this – these are solid controllers that will help you play like a pro, and Razer is one of the most reliable brands around. We saw these controllers at a similar price around Black Friday on Amazon, but stocks have since sold out over at that retailer, meaning Best Buy's now your, ehem, best option.

The Wolverine V2 is the cheaper option, offering an ergonomic design, mecha-tactile switches, and works with both the Xbox and PC. The Wolverine Ultimate is that bit more expensive but offers 6 additional re-mappable bumpers and triggers, as well as interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pad. Both have a hair-trigger mode with trigger stop-switches for quick-firing action.

Check out more on both deals below, and keep scrolling on for even more deals that may take your fancy.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals

$99.99 Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Xbox controller | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - An excellent Cyber Monday Xbox controller deal. The well-received Razer Wolverine V2 is now available at its lowest price ever – down 30% from its normal listing – offering you a chance to game like a pro at a new low, low price point.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired Xbox controller | $159.99 Razer Wolverine Ultimate Wired Xbox controller | $159.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - If you're looking for a feature-packed controller from a premium brand, you can't go wrong with the Wolverine Ultimate at 38% off. This one offers more customization in your controller, including interchangeable parts.

More Black Friday deals

There are plenty of excellent Cyber Monday gaming deals to be had. In fact, some are even better than what we saw over Black Friday and the following weekend, but be sure to grab what you like quickly as things are selling out.

Want more offers? If you need something for work or play (or both), then our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide has your back – plus you can use these Razer controllers with you new laptop or PC.