Ozark season 4 teaser offers first look at the Netflix show's final season

The first look at Ozark season 4 has been revealed at Netflix's Tudum event, with the show also confirmed to be releasing in 2022. Jason Bateman also revealed the show is still filming the two-part finale.

Season 4 of the slow-burn crime thriller has been split into two parts, so expect the second batch of episodes sometime in the future – but hopefully not too far off. A specific release date for the show has yet to be announced.

Jason Bateman is back as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney returning as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner back as Ruth Langmore, and Felix Solis returning as cartel boss Omar Navarro. The Byrdes could be washing more blood on their hands (literally) if the new teaser is anything to go by.

After the third series saw the shocking death of Wendy's brother Ben – with Wendy giving the go-ahead, no less – and then Navarro executing his lawyer Helen Pierce right in front of the Byrdes, we can expect the stakes to be higher than ever this time around. The situation is made even more complicated by Ruth joining Darlene's side, and Jonah knowing the truth about the circumstances of Ben's death.

"I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?" Bateman has said of season 4 (H/T IndieWire). "What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?"

Robin Wright is confirmed to be helming an episode of season 4, while Bateman is breaking from his tradition of directing the first two episodes of the season due to the pandemic.

Did you miss out on the main event? Here's how to watch Netflix Tudum fan event. We've already seen a new Stranger Things trailer, tinged with some serious horror vibes.

