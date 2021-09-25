New Stranger Things season 4 trailer revealed by Netflix

A new Stranger Things season 4 teaser has been unveiled by Netflix – and the series won't be returning this year.

The new season of Netflix's mega-hit will arrive in 2022. The show was originally intended to arrive in early 2021 but was heavily delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which halted various productions around the world.

A new trailer was also revealed Netflix's Tudum event, taking us to Creel House, the newest locale in the series described by the Duffer Bros as a "super important location". This marks the latest Stranger Things season 4 trailer, with footage previously confirming that Hopper's alive and not-so-well following the season 3 ending.

The Duffer brothers, who created the show, previously confirmed that season 4 will not be the last. "Season 4 won’t be the end,” showrunner Ross Duffer told THR. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The coronavirus pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

The new season sees Millie Bobby Brown and the principal cast return, with newcomers including Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Bosch), and Anne With An E's Amybeth McNulty.

