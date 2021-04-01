How to hide your helmet in Outriders

Let's face it, not everyone is going to find the Outriders helmets aesthetically pleasing. So the option to hide your helmet in Outriders is going to come in quite handy for those that are less fashion, more space bug with an attitude.

Strangely enough though, the option to hide your helmet in Outriders isn't anywhere near where you actually switch out your helmet options, as you'd expect.

Instead, you'll need to head to the options menu within your settings, as the helmet visibility toggle is hidden away in there in Outriders.

Head to Settings > Options > Gameplay Options > Helmet.

Here you'll be able to toggle the visibility of your helmet between on and off with ease - at least once you know where the setting is.

Thankfully, that doesn't remove any of the associated mods, armor, or anomaly power boosts that come with it. It's just the visual effect that's removed, leaving that beautiful Outrider face uncovered for all of Enoch to see.

Of course, if there is an Outriders helmet that you do love the look of and it 100% completes your outfit, then you can nip back into the settings to toggle the hide helmet in Outriders option back off again easily too.

It's a bit of a shame it's not just part of the options within the helmet equip section, but perhaps that'll be added later.

For now though, that's how you hide your helmet in Outriders.

