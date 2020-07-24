Next Spider-Man movie pushed back to December 2021

Marvel Phase 4 has received another shake-up, with a delay to the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.

The news was confirmed via Variety, which reports that Sony and Disney have pushed back the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home by one month, from November 2021 to December 2021.

The third instalment in Holland-fronted take on Marvel's webhead was originally scheduled for July 2021, though Sony has confirmed that this latest delay only pertains to the domestic calendar in the US, with details on its international release to be confirmed.

The delay is just one of several announced during Comic-Con 2020 week, alongside Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place 2, and all the Avatar sequels, as film distributors continue to make tough calls in response to the pandemic's impact on the industry.

Disney recently had to revise its entire planning for Marvel Phase 4 in response to coronavirus, delaying the likes of the Black Widow movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange 2, and many more upcoming entries in the ongoing cinematic universe.

Cinemas are tentatively re-opening across Europe, but the domestic market in the United States looks more shaky, as shelter-in-place measures continue to be enacted around the country.

