Top Gun 2 has been delayed until December due to Coronavirus

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise's iconic '80s action movie, has been delayed until December due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The second Top Gun was initially meant to reach cinemas on June 24, but has since been pushed back until December 23, 2020. Maverick was one of the few Hollywood tentpole movies still scheduled for release in June, with the vast majority having been delayed as cinemas around the world remain shut.

Other major delays have so-far included Mulan, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Wonder Woman 1984, and Fast and Furious 9.

A Quiet Place Part II, which was delayed but not initially given a release date, has since been set for September 4. Meanwhile, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run has been moved back to July 31, having been scheduled for May 22.

Although cinemas may be open in June, many exhibitors are wary that people will be wary about returning to them. With that in mind, many release dates are being pushed back fairly heavily, with Fast 9 having been moved back an entire year.

Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with the pilot heading back to flight school to train a new group of Top Gun graduates. Val Kilmer is expected to return as Maverick’s rival Iceman, while new cast members include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell. Joseph Kosinski directs.

