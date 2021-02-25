New Warzone guns - here are the weapons Cold War season 2 has added

Cold War season 2 is adding new Warzone guns into the mix, so we've got all the info here on six new weapons arriving for both Cold War multiplayer and Call of Duty Warzone in S2. Some are battle pass unlocks you can try out now once you hit the right tier, the rest are in season drops to look forward to. There's a new assault rifle, SMG and sniper, as well as a crossbow and a couple of new melee weapons. But what are they, and are they worth using? Let's take a look at the new Warzone guns coming to season 2.

FARA 83 Assault Rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

The FARA 38 is a new assault rifle in Warzone and Cold War and is, so far, a surprisingly solid addition to the line up. It's available right now and unlocks at tier 15 in the battle pass. It's a full auto option with good range and currently the highest assault rifle damage which means, even without any attachments, it can certainly hold its own in a match. However, the pay off is that, without attachments, speed, range and mobility are worse than almost all the other ARs.

LC10 SMG

(Image credit: Activision)

Another battle pass gun you can unlock now is the LC10, a new Cold War and Warzone SMG that is yours at tier 31. As an SMG it's probably best to compare this to the domineering MAC 10 - it has slightly less damage and speed compared to the MAC 10, but is still good for the class and, crucially, has more range than the MAC 10 which makes it a more useful prospect on a short to mid-range scale.

ZRG 20mm Sniper

(Image credit: Activision)

Due to arrive in season, the new ZRG sniper rifle looks like it could make a splash in the sniper class. It's a bolt action rifle with a one shot kill to the head, chest or shoulders. Obviously the bolt means a slower fire rate but its use of a magazine means a faster reload time, and it has "a faster bullet velocity than any other weapon in its class". Overall it sounds like it could be dangerous in the right hands.

R1 Shadowhunter Special

(Image credit: Activision)

A crossbow seems like a curious choice for a special weapon, so it'll be interesting to see if the R1 Shadowhunter has any tricks up its sleeves when it arrives later in the season. Described as "simple and lightweight" it reportedly has good handling, accurate hip fire and a few optic options to choose from. It sounds like it could be a useful tool in the right situation, we'll just have to wait and see what that is.

E-Tool melee weapon

(Image credit: Activision)

Not a lot to say about the E-Tool. It's a small spade you can hit people with. Described as "a military style tri-fold shovel typically used to dig a defensive fighting position", it's basically another thing to stick into people with extreme prejudice if you get close enough. Preferably while shouting 'SHOVEL' loudly so everyone knows what's going on. It'll be arriving in season 2.

Machete Special

(Image credit: Activision)

Another in season arrival, the machete is a special which is interesting for a melee weapon. It's described as having a foot long durable steel blade resistant to chipping and breaking. There's little else to say about it until we try it out, and see if there's anything more than looks to swinging it.

