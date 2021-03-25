New version of Zack Snyder's Justice League in black and white has arrived

A new version of Zack Snyder's Justice League, titled Justice is Gray, has arrived to HBO Max.

The director shared a clip of the new version to Vero, and the same clip was also shared on the film's official Twitter account:

For years, the #SnyderCut existed in black and white and shown only to a select few.Zack Snyder's Justice League: #JusticeIsGray, a black and white version of the film, is now streaming on @HBOMax in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices. pic.twitter.com/3c40221N27March 25, 2021 See more

Though at first it seemed the black and white cut of the movie might have an alternate Joker scene, it appears to be the same movie – when asked on Vero if this version was longer, Snyder simply answered: "No".

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

Snyder has explained before why he decided to turn the Snyder Cut black and white. "For me, the movie has lived, when I left the movie I kept it on my laptop and I turned it black and white in some sort of cathartic and sort of visual, I don't know if it's protest or whether it was just some way of dealing with this whole thing," Snyder said on a MANvsGAME Twitch stream. "But I had it, I turned it black and white. And so for me the movie lived in black and white for two years… And it still does, because one of the caveats when I said I would finish the movie was like 'I also want to finish a black and white version of the movie.'"

At IGN Fan Fest back in February, Snyder commented: "It's my favorite version of the movie. I understand that people want to see it in color, and that's great, and I really want them to enjoy it in color, but for me, the ultimate version is the black and white IMAX version of the movie, which is sort of the penultimate, ridiculous movie that shouldn't exist, at its highest most fetishistic level. And I really, really love that."

At the moment, Justice is Gray is not available worldwide, and there's no news yet on when international audiences might get to see it.