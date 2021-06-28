New Call of Duty: Warzone texture pack has been released

Call of Duty: Warzone has received a new texture pack aimed at higher resolution output.

As noted by VGC, the pack is live now and is available on PS5, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and PC. This new texture pack is entirely focused on improving visual quality at a 1440p resolution, which is why it isn't available for base PS4 and Xbox One consoles, as those consoles are unable to output at the resolution.

If you want to install it, all you'll need is 7GB on consoles, the hardware that outputs at the resolution as well as a TV or monitor that can display 1440p images to take advantage.

This is the fifth texture pack for Call of Duty: Warzone, giving players the option to choose the level of detail that is just right for them and their set-up. They're an elegant solution to various changing and evolving platforms, allowing players some choice when it comes to the game. It's not entirely clear what the pack specifically changes just yet, but previous texture packs have targeted the looks of guns and character models. It might even make the general environment look even better, not that Warzone is at all lacking there.

For those with a 4K setup, you'll at least get to choose if you want to install it or not, leaving some extra power for the performance of the game. This is certainly relevant to PC players, who sometimes choose to run on low settings to push power into the performance of the game entirely.

It's a good time to get back into Call of Duty: Warzone too. Warzone Season 4 has recently launched, and there is new content and modes to jump into. Payload is also on the way mid-season which tasks players with either protecting or blowing up vehicles.

