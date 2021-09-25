Netflix takes us behind-the-scenes on The Umbrella Academy season 3

Netflix has release a new The Umbrella Academy season 3 teaser, taking us behind the scenes on the beloved superhero show. The cast touch upon the shocking season 2 finale, karaoke bangers, their favorite superheroes, and so much more.

Season 2 arrived on the streamer back in July 2020, so we're well overdue another dose of the superpowered siblings. Based on the comic book series written by Gerard Way, the show follows the dysfunctional family as they reunite after years apart to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

It's been a long wait for the new batch of episodes after The Umbrella Academy season 2 ended on a cliffhanger: the Hargreeves found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.

The upcoming third season will also see the return of Elliot Page, Justin H. Min, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher as the Hargreeves siblings, along with Ritu Arya as Lila and Colm Feore as family patriarch Reginald Hargreeves.

Meanwhile, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David are joining the cast as the Sparrow Academy (with Min also playing an alternate universe version of his character, Ben).

