Modern Warfare killstreaks: Every killstreak available Call of Duty and when it unlocks

Coming up we've got the full list of Modern Warfare killstreaks and what level they unlock at. Gone are the old Scorestreaks and back are the classic killstreaks that reward your body count with an increasingly deadly array of tools to unleash against the opposition. Assuming you don't get killed and blow it all, that is. It's the usual risk reward proposition, then, as the more kills you rack up the more powerful the thing you can use (assuming you've levelled up enough to unlock it). The top tier stuff like gunships, Juggernauts and nukes are likely things most of us will only be on the receiving end of, but it's nice to dream. Here's a complete list of all the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreaks you can unlock in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare killstreaks list

When the full game is out. the majority of these Modern Warfare killstreaks will be locked behind level requirements, so you'll have to play more to unlock some of the better ones. Here's the complete list, along with their kill requirements:

3 Kills

Personal Radar: Escort drone that enables the radar for the owner, and pings nearby enemies.

4 Kills

Counter UAV : A drone that constantly emits a scrambling signal, disabling enemy mini maps and incrementally disrupting their sense the closer they get to it. (Unlocked at Level 36.)

5 Kills

Cluster Strike : Signal for a number of cluster mortars to hit the designated location.

7 Kills

Infantry Assault Vehicle : A manned light infantry vehicle with a .50 cal machine gun on top. (Unlocked at level 44.)

8 kills

Emergency Airdrop : Call in 3 random killstreak care packages to your location. (Unlocked at level 41.)

10 Kills

White Phosphorus : Cover the battlefield with white smoke flare canisters that will disorient the enemy, and burn any that wander too close. (Unlocked at level 51.)

11 Kills

12 Kills

Gunship : Heavy assault gunship with three types of armaments. (Unlocked at level 31.)

15 Kills

Juggernaut (15): Call in a care package that contains the Juggernaut assault gear. (Unlocked at level 55.)

25 Kills

If you're a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 veteran then worry not, because the Tactical Nuke also makes a return. It's not listed in the killstreaks section because you don't have to equip it to use one, you simply have to get 25 kills without dying. Check out the tweet above to see what it looks like in-game.