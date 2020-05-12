Modern Warfare best AUG setup: How to make the best loadout for the SMG

The Modern Warfare AUG is one of the best submachine guns in the game because it performs well in every category. With the right attachments it can decimate at range, obliterate up close, and everything in-between. Call of Duty Modern Warfare requires you to adapt for every possible combat situation, so read on for our Modern Warfare best AUG setups for your loadout and class.

Modern Warfare best AUG setup: Run n Gun

(Image credit: Activision)

First and foremost, the AUG is a submachine gun. It's excellent for sprinting around and hipfiring, so this setup reflects that, allowing you to reload quickly and keep your crosshair centred.

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Modern Warfare best AUG setup: Ranged

(Image credit: Activision)

Did you know the AUG can also be used as an assault rifle? Switch to either of the 5.56 NATO ammunition attachments and it turns into a ranged beast with a significant increase to both damage and range, perfect for those larger maps. Here's our ideal AUG assault rifle loadout:

Barrel: 622mm Long Barrel

Optic: PBX Holo 7 Sight

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Modern Warfare best AUG setup: Hardcore

(Image credit: Activision)

If you're playing hardcore, chances are you don't want to sprint around like a headless chicken hipfiring everyone because you can die so much quicker. While you could certainly use the AR setup for hardcore, the increased damage isn't as necessary, so here is our go-to AUG setup for hardcore matches:

Muzzle: Lightweight Suppressor

Barrel: 407mm Lightweight

Optic: Integral Hybrid

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

