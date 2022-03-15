Lost Ark Engravings guide and how to use Ability Stones

The Lost Ark Engravings system is essential for a good character build. However, it’s also one of the most confusing gameplay elements. First you need to get Engraving Recipes, then you need to choose the right Engravings for your class, and then there’s the struggle with Engraving levels, tiers, and nodes. And we haven’t even touched upon the Ability Stones and the faceting process yet…

But don’t worry; once you’ve used your first Engraving recipes and faceted a few times, it’ll all start to make sense. To create some order in the Lost Ark Engravings chaos, here’s everything you need to know about this endgame feature.

What are Engravings in Lost Ark

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Simply put, Engravings are character buffs. By reading ‘Engraving Recipes’ or equipping ‘Ability Stones’, you can unlock special effects such as increased attack power, a reduced Awakening skill cooldown, or increased movement speed.

If you open the Roster menu in Lost Ark, you’ll see a tab that says ‘Engraving Effects’. It’s divided between the two class bonuses (exclusive to your current class) and 45 combat bonuses (available to the full Roster).

By hovering over the Engravings on this page, you can see their effects. Each Engraving has three levels, and you need to unlock five ‘nodes’ for each level. This means that if you’ve upgraded an Engraving, but you haven’t reached the fifth node yet, the effect is not yet active. It takes a lot of Engraving upgrades to reach this point, so it’s completely normal to lack active Engravings before reaching level 50.

How to unlock Engravings in Lost Ark

(Image credit: Smilegate)

There are three ways to upgrade Engraving levels:

Engraving Recipes. Get them as quest rewards (especially Island Quests), Dungeon drops, and Raid drops. While most Engraving Recipe chests allow you to pick the Engraving of your choice, some are based on chance.

Get them as quest rewards (especially Island Quests), Dungeon drops, and Raid drops. While most Engraving Recipe chests allow you to pick the Engraving of your choice, some are based on chance. Ability Stones. They’re obtained from quests and events, and can only contain combat Engraving bonuses (no class-specific ones). You need to facet an Ability Stone at an Ability Stone Cutter’s station before you can use it (more on that below).

They’re obtained from quests and events, and can only contain combat Engraving bonuses (no class-specific ones). You need to facet an Ability Stone at an Ability Stone Cutter’s station before you can use it (more on that below). Equipment. After reaching Vern Castle, you’ll be able to get jewellery with Engraving effects.

You’ll get your first few Engraving Recipes by simply following story quests. Pick up the purple Adventure Quest called ‘Try Out Engravings’ after reaching Luterra Castle to get 20 Uncommon Engravings as a quest reward.

When using Engraving Recipes, make sure you click on the correct tier. You need 20 Uncommon Engraving Recipes to reach the third node, and then switch to Rare Engraving Recipes. Hover over the Engraving you wish to upgrade to see what recipe tier it requires.

How to use Lost Ark Ability Stones

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Ability Stones seem incredibly complicated at first, but they’re quite easy to use once you get the hang of it. To get started, you need to facet your Ability Stones at an Ability Stone Cutter NPC. There’s one in the north-eastern part of the Luterra Castle map.

Interact with this NPC to see the ‘Facet Ability Stone’ menu. One the left side, there’s a list with Ability Stones in your possession. If you hover over them, you see two different Engravings, and one negative effect.

Here’s how it works: you need to facet the Ability Stone until every node is activated. Only when the faceting process is complete, will you be able to equip the Ability Stone on your character. That means you’re forced to not only increase the two positive effects, but also the negative one. Since you want as many positive effects and as little negative effects as possible, you have to choose the faceting order strategically.

How to facet Ability Stones in Lost Ark

(Image credit: Smilegate)

In the upper right corner of the Facet Ability Stone menu, you’ll see the current chance of success. If it’s on 75% (the max), the next node you choose has a 75% chance of being activated. Naturally, you want to spend that 75% chance on the best Engraving effect.

While unsuccessful faceting attempts increase the next chance of success by 10%, successful attempts will decrease the next chance by 10%. If your chance of success is low (as in the picture), you should use it on the negative effect. Here’s a good strategy to keep in mind:

If the success rate is around 55%, use the attempt on the least important positive Engraving effect.

use the attempt on the least important positive Engraving effect. If the chance of success is 65% or 75% , use it on the best Engraving effect.

, use it on the best Engraving effect. If it’s 45% or below , use it on the negative effect.

, use it on the negative effect. Besides that, consider the number of nodes you have left for each effect. For example, if you activate several positive Engraving nodes early on, you should be less prone to use your next chances on the positive effects, as you don’t want to end up with just negative nodes.

For example, if you activate several positive Engraving nodes early on, you should be less prone to use your next chances on the positive effects, as you don’t want to end up with just negative nodes. Consider the total amount of nodes you need to activate a certain Engraving on your character. Likewise, consider the total amount of negative nodes. Negative effects work the same way; it doesn’t matter if you have four Attack Power Decrease nodes, since it only activates at five. It’s better to have four Attack Power decrease nodes and four Attack Speed Decrease nodes, than to have five Attack Power Decrease Nodes. Try to spread the negative Engraving effects!

on your character. Likewise, consider the total amount of negative nodes. Negative effects work the same way; it doesn’t matter if you have four Attack Power Decrease nodes, since it only activates at five. It’s better to have four Attack Power decrease nodes and four Attack Speed Decrease nodes, than to have five Attack Power Decrease Nodes. Try to spread the negative Engraving effects! Remember that you still need to be lucky to get a good Ability Stone. Even a 75% chance might fail several times. If that happens, just dismantle the Ability Stone in return for crafting materials at the Ability Stone Cutter’s station.

Best Engravings in Lost Ark

(Image credit: Smilegate)

There’s one question that we haven’t addressed yet: what are the best Lost Ark Engravings? Although you should also consider your personal build, the following Engraving effects are usually considered very powerful:

Awakening . No matter your class or build, almost everyone uses their Awakening Skill as often as possible. The Awakening Engraving can reduce the cooldown by a maximum of 50%.

. No matter your class or build, almost everyone uses their Awakening Skill as often as possible. The Awakening Engraving can reduce the cooldown by a maximum of 50%. Spirit Absorption. Increases Attack Power and Movement Speed by 15%.

Increases Attack Power and Movement Speed by 15%. Super Charge. Great if your character uses a lot of charge attacks. Increases charged attack speed by 40% and damage by 20%.

Great if your character uses a lot of charge attacks. Increases charged attack speed by 40% and damage by 20%. Ambush Master. Handy if you use a lot of Back Attacks: increases Back Attack damage by 25%.

Handy if you use a lot of Back Attacks: increases Back Attack damage by 25%. Broken Bone. Increases damage dealt to staggered enemies by 40%.

Increases damage dealt to staggered enemies by 40%. Cursed Doll. This is a true glass canon Engraving, as it increases Attack Power by 16% and decreases healing by 25%, but it can be very powerful to experienced players.

This is a true glass canon Engraving, as it increases Attack Power by 16% and decreases healing by 25%, but it can be very powerful to experienced players. Grudge. Another Engraving that’s great once you’ve mastered your class. Increases damage dealt to bosses by 20%, but also increases incoming damage by 20%.

Get yourself some Engraving Recipes and Ability Stones, and may the faceting odds be in your favour!