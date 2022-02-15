How to get Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds

Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds are a collectible item and you've probably already found some of these little green pears and you don’t know what to do with them. Or perhaps you’ve found Totoma in Mokoko Village but you don’t have enough Seeds to collect the rewards.

Whatever the case, collecting Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds is a time-consuming task. To help you get started, here’s everything you need to know about this collectible, including a guide to the Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark’s starting area.

How to find Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Despite the name, Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds look more like fruit. Big green pears, to be exact. Unfortunately, they’re very difficult to spot. You don’t get a notification unless you’re standing right next to the Seed, so keep your eyes open while traveling. Once they’ve been collected, the Seeds give off a green aura.

Picking them up is easy: just stand next to the Seed and hold the interaction button (default key ‘G’). Since there are 1209 Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark, you’ll be doing this quite often. If you want to see how many Mokoko Seeds you’ve collected so far, go to your ‘Adventure’ tab (lower right corner of the screen) and click ‘collectibles’. Hover over the map to see your progress per region.

Finally, you may have noticed the little pear icons on the map. Every time you pick up a Mokoko Seed, this icon will appear. It’s not there to help you find a new Seed, but to show you which ones you’ve already found. Compare your own map to the Rethramis and Yudia Seed location map below to see which ones you’re missing.

Where to trade Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds

(Image credit: Smilegate)

To exchange Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds for special items, speak to the NPC called Totoma in Mokoko Village, the southwestern part of Tortoyk. This is the small island just northeast of Rethramis (see picture). By the time you reach this island, you probably have enough Seeds for the first reward.

As you can see on the rewards list below, you only need 1000 Seeds to obtain the highest reward. If you find every Seed on the Rethramis and Yudia location map, you’ll have enough for the Totoma Card.

Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds rewards

(Image credit: Smilegate)

50 Mokoko Seeds: Totoma Card

100 Mokoko Seeds: Kindness Potion

150 Mokoko Seeds: Stronghold Crew Application Form - Chicachica

200 Mokoko Seeds: Vitality Increase Potion

250 Mokoko Seeds: Crew Application Form - Cororico

300 Mokoko Seeds: Stat Increase Potion

350 Mokoko Seeds: Mokamoka Card

400 Mokoko Seeds: Paradise’s Knight License

450 Mokoko Seeds: Eurus Blueprint x15

500 Mokoko Seeds: Stronghold Crew Application Form - Mukomuko

550 Mokoko Seeds: Shy Wind Flower Pollen x3

600 Mokoko Seeds: 20 Eurus Blueprint x20

650 Mokoko Seeds: Crew Application Form: Poipoi

700 Mokoko Seeds: Title: Mokoko Hunter

750 Mokoko Seeds: Structure - Mokoko Seed Monument

800 Mokoko Seeds: Transform - Egg of Creation

850 Mokoko Seeds: Stronghold Crew Application Form - Kind Paruru

900 Mokoko Seeds: Wallpaper – Mokoko Village

950 Mokoko Seeds: Masterpiece #32

1000 Mokoko Seeds: Ship skin – Blooming Eurus

Every Lost Ark Mokoko Seed location in Rethramis and Yudia

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Most of these Mokoko Seeds are easy to find once you’re near the red dots on the map. They’re usually close to a path. However, there are two hidden areas that are quite tricky to find: one of them is in the northwestern corner of Prideholme, and the other one is west of Rethramis Border.

To find the ones in Prideholme, enter the cathedral and walk through the wall left of priest Varut (green dot on the map). To find the Mokoko Seeds in Rethramis Border, go to the southwestern corner of the graveyard and then climb the ladder. The first two Seeds are in the northernmost part of the area, and the other one is just a little further south, left side of the map

Every Lost Ark Mokoko Seed location in the Rethramis and Yudia dungeons

(Image credit: Smilegate)

Yes, they’re found in the dungeons as well. Here’s every Mokoko Seed location in the five dungeons accessible through Rethramis or Yudia. Finding these will add another 38 Mokoko Seeds to your total. Mind the secret passages again (green dots).

Good luck on the Mokoko Seed hunt!