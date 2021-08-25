Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders are live at these stores

A brand new limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console has just been announced at Gamescom: Opening Night Live and pre-orders begin straight away ahead of the December 8 release date. We'll show you what stores are taking orders already and which ones to keep checking today.

Despite the announcement trailer stating pre-orders are live now, expect some retailers to take their time getting the listing pages online. So you might not see all of your usual stores get it straight away. As we've seen on our Xbox Series X restock tracker, you can expect this version to sell out super fast too. Hopefully, there will be multiple waves ahead of launch though.

The same announcement segment of the Gamecom show included a Halo-themed Xbox Elite Series 2 controller inspired by Master Chief. Coming in his trademark green and using that metallic gold finish on the d-pad to represent the visor is an inspired choice. Pre-orders are live now.

Here are the stores you should check for the new limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console right now:

Where to buy Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console

The new limited edition has a unique patterned design on the console itself and the controller and comes with a digital copy of the game. This new bundle will be priced at $549/£479. That's not bad at all as the standard edition base console will run you $499 and then a copy of Halo Infinite would be an additional cost of around $60/£60 on top. Of course, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one too.

As limited edition consoles go, this one is one of the best we've seen in years and almost makes us forget about that awful Gears of War Xbox One X from a few years back. The console and controllers share a subtle gray armored design with gold detailing. The top portion of the console reveals a starry night sky which is also featured over the vents up top. Instead of the usual green paint on the inside of the center vents, you're getting a light blue color instead which is a lovely touch.

