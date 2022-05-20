Lego Star Wars player discovers The Witcher 3 easter egg

A Witcher fan has spotted a reference to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In a recent post on the Witcher subreddit, user sleepyralphiee said they'd spotted an apparent take on a long-running Witcher 3 joke. One part of the picture shows artwork from the standalone Gwent game depicting Roach, Geralt's trusty equine companion, standing on the roof of a thatched hut. That in itself is reference to The Witcher 3's somewhat iffy launch, in which Roach could regularly glitch into some unfortunate spots when Geralt called for her.

The picture on the right, on the other hand, appears to be set on Kef-Bir, the primarily ocean planet on which Rey and Kylo Ren battle in The Rise of Skywalker. The thatched roofs appear elsewhere on that planet, but another clue is the creature standing on top of the roof. The horned horse is known within the Star Wars universe as an Orbak, a colony of which is found on Kef-Bir.

No matter exactly where in the galaxy the blocky scene is set, however, it's a pretty clear homage to Roach and The Witcher. Geralt may not be looking on in The Skywalker Saga, but it looks like his role is taken on here by BB-8 and Billie Lourd in her role as the Resistance's Lieutenant Connix.

A new update to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga introduces a handful of new collectibles (as well as fixing a handful of bugs), so if you're yet to check it out, now is as good a time as any!

