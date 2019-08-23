Game of Thrones' Kit Harington reportedly set to join the MCU in unknown role

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington (who played Jon Snow for eight seasons in Westeros) is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an undisclosed role.

The news comes from Deadline, who has set out its stall by suggesting that the British actor's "next film" will be under the Marvel Studios banner. As of writing, it is not known which Marvel movie Harington will be a part of. An official announcement is expected to be made over the D23 weekend.

With Marvel Phase 4 around the corner, the likes of Eternals and the Black Widow movie are likely destinations, though the latter's production is well under way, with filming having taken place across the past few weeks in Europe.

There's a small likelihood, though nothing has been rumoured, of a Kit Harington announcement coming tomorrow. Today's timing is curious; Disney is at D23 and gearing up for both a Disney+ streaming service showcase, as well as a Walt Disney Studios two-hour reveal on Saturday, August 23. Marvel Studios is confirmed to have a presence at the event, as is Lucasfilm.

Nothing has yet been officially announced, though Deadline sounds pretty sure, with sources saying that he will "join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige's superhero franchises."

For now, the guessing game begins. Is he our Silver Surfer? Or will Kit Harington become Eternal? We might find out very soon, but the Brit is clearly keen to go from one franchise to another. And they don't get much bigger than Marvel.

For more from D23, head to our D23 schedule page to find out more about the key dates and times for Disney's biennial fan expo in Anaheim, California.