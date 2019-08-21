D23 2019 schedule: Dates, times and what to expect from every panel at Disney's expo

D23 2019 is almost upon us. Disney’s biennial expo has never been bigger – this year sees high-profile Fox properties, such as The Simpsons, get their turn in the spotlight, while the House of Mouse is also teasing new footage and from its slate of properties, including a possible second look at Star Wars 9 as well as a chance to see what Marvel Studios is cooking up as part of Marvel Phase 4.

Knowing the D23 2019 schedule, then, is of the utmost importance. After all, you don’t want to miss out on any potentially internet-breaking announcements, nor do you want to be elsewhere when everything about the Disney+ streaming service is finally unveiled to the world prior to its November launch in the US.

Below, we’ll take you through everything you need to know about D23 2019: the complete D23 schedule, a look at whether D23 streams are available, and everything we can expect in terms of reveals will all be covered. Short of buying a return ticket to California, it’s the closest you’ll get to being on the ground floor when Disney takes to the stage across the weekend.

What is D23?

(Image credit: Disney)

Named after the Disney D23 fan club, D23 is an expo which takes place every other year celebrating all things Disney. More recently, D23 has also offered up a San Diego Comic-Con-lite experience of sorts, with exclusive footage and reveals all taking place at D23. Attendees in 2017, for example, were lucky enough to be the first in the world to catch a glimpse at Avengers: Infinity War.

While the event acts as a fan festival, Disney is also there to do business. In 2019, Marvel and Lucasfilm will both have a presence at D23, while Disney is also gearing up for a grand Disney+ press conference on the Friday.

Why the kooky name? Simple. D equals Disney, and 23 is a reference to 1923, the year Walt Disney Studios was founded.

When is D23 2019?

D23 emanates from Anaheim Convention Centre in California and will take place across three days from Friday, August 23 until Sunday, August 25.

What's the full D23 2019 schedule?

Much like San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the D23 2019 schedule is filled to the brim with fan events. That’s all well and good for those on the convention floor, but it’s the big hitters we’ll be focusing on.

If you’re curious about the full D23 2019 schedule, you can visit the D23 website. Otherwise, take a look at our abridged schedule below, including all the major panels and attached Pacific, Eastern, and UK (BST) times:

Friday, August 23

Disney Legends Ceremony – 10:00 am PT (6:00 pm BST)

The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – 12:30 pm PT (8:30 pm BST)

Marvel’s Agents of Shield – 3:00 pm PT (11:00 pm BST)

Disney+ Showcase – 3:30 pm PT (11:30 pm BST)

Disney+ Screening: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – 5:30 pm PT (01:30 AM BST, August 24)

Saturday, August 24

Go Behind the Scenes with Walt Disney Studios – 10:00 am PT (6:00 pm BST)

The Simpsons panel – 10:00 am PT (6:00 pm BST)

Secret Walt Disney Company Project – 1:30 pm PT (9:30 pm BST)

Sunday, August 25

No major panels

How to watch D23 2019 in the US and UK

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s no way you can watch D23 2019 online in either the US or the UK. No streams, no live panels, nothing.

Much like San Diego Comic-Con 2019, many of the big panels are (supposed to be) locked down – with no footage being shared live from each event. Of course, leaks tend to happen.

However, you can always keep track of the big announcements, just so long as you’re glued to social media at the times listed above. The Disney Twitter account, the D23 Twitter account, Disney+ Twitter account, as well as the Star Wars Twitter and Marvel Studios Twitter, are all must-follows for the lowdown on this year’s D23.

If that’s not enough – we’ll be at the major Disney+ showcase and Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios event. Be sure to follow the Total Film Twitter account for all the latest news from the front row.

D23 2019 schedule: Friday, August 23

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Disney Legends Ceremony

TIME: 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 BST

The best and brightest Disney alumni are being honoured as part of D23’s first big event. The full list of recipients reads like a who’s who of childhood memories and major movie moments: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer will all be picking up awards.

The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

TIME: 12:30 PT / 3:30 ET / 8:30 BST

Are you a fan of Star Wars scores and theme parks? This will be a can’t-miss experience. The Star Wars site promises ‘a closer look at the soundscape and music, including the new theme by legendary composer John Williams, that makes Batuu and Black Spire Outpost come to life.’ Whether you’ve queued up a dozen times for Galaxy’s Edge or are yet to visit, this will be a fantastic experience for all Star Wars fans.

Marvel’s Agents of Shield

TIME: 15:00 PT / 18:00 PT / 23:00 BST

One of several new Marvel TV shows coming your way in the next 18 months, Agents of Shield season 7 will be saying goodbye to Agent Coulson and the rest of the team – it’s the last-ever season. Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb will be in attendance, as will cast members Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Jeff Ward. There won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Disney+ Showcase

TIME: 15:30 pm PT / 18:30 pm ET / 23:30 pm BST

This is it. The big one. Disney is planning to reveal more of its Disney+ streaming service to the world with a showcase featuring looks as The Mandalorian, the Lady and the Tramp live-action remake, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yes, that’s the real title) across 90 content-filled minutes. Who knows, we may even get an MCU sighting or two…

Disney+ screening: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

TIME: 17:30 pm PT / 20:30 pm ET / 01:30 pm BST (August 25)

It’s time to get your Wildcats jersey back on. High School Musical is getting back into the game. If you’re at the panel, you can expect a world-first advance screening of the first episode, plus some of the cast and crew will be making an appearance.

D23 schedule 2019: Saturday, August 24

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Go Behind the Scenes with Walt Disney Studios

TIME: 10:00 am PT / 13:00 am ET / 18:00 am BST

Cancel all your weekend plans. Trust me. Disney is unleashing several new looks at what’s coming from some of its biggest names in 2019 and beyond. Star Wars and Marvel Studios have both been name-checked (new trailers, anyone?), while Pixar and Disney’s live-action studio will also be rocking up to share what they’ve been working on.

The Simpsons panel

TIME: 10:00 am PT / 13:00 pm ET / 18:00 pm BST

Woohoo! The Simpsons is in town for D23 and with Springfield’s favourite family on the cusp of a 31st season, it’s sure to pull out all the stops to impress its corporate Disney overlords. Matt Groening will be at the panel, as will Nancy Cartwright (Bart) and Julie Kavner (Marge). Plus, if you’re in attendance, you even get a collectable Simpsons item to take home. Mmm… free swag.

Secret Walt Disney Company Project

TIME: 13:30 pm PT / 16:30 pm ET / 21:30 pm BST

No, this isn’t a really bizarre-sounding TV show. Disney just isn’t telling us what it is yet – choosing to keep details under wraps. We’ll find out before the Saturday, though, as the D23 website states that the project will be announced on Thursday, August 22. Watch this space!