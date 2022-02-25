Kirby uses Mouthful Mode on your backpack with this Forgotten Land pre-order bonus

By published

Does this mean you can store things inside of Kirby?

Kirby Mouthful Mode car
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The pre-order bonus for Kirby and the Forgotten Land in Hong Kong is a 'Mouthful Mode'-inspired backpack cover, so it can look like you’re using the pink blob to store your valuables. 

As spotted by Nintendo Life, those who pre-order Kirby and the Forgotten Land in Hong Kong will receive a Mouthful Mode backpack cover. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as if this is available in any other countries at the moment but we’ll keep our fingers crossed it does so we can initiate Mouthful Mode with other items in our house. 

Originally shared by @Akfamilyhome on Twitter, the cover looks as though it would stretch over a reasonably sized backpack, in case you were worried it would only fit a school-aged kid’s bag, and features Kirby’s instantly recognizable blue eyes and cheek blush on the top of it, with the Kirby and the Forgotten Land logo on the bottom. 

See more

If you aren’t familiar with Mouthful Mode, but now can’t go the rest of your day without knowing what it is, here's how it works. We got our first look at the new Mouthful Mode earlier this month during the February Nintendo Direct. In a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we saw the little pink blob get his chops around a car, a vending machine, a traffic cone, and more. 

Mouthful Mode isn’t just used to contort Kirby into funny shapes though - depending on what kind of item he inhales, Kirby can utilize new actions as he makes his way around the Forgotten Land. This includes shooting cans out of his vending machine mouth, piercing weak spots with the top of the cone, reaching heights with the scissor lift inhaled, and more.

Can’t get enough of the little pink blob? Find out why Kirby and the Forgotten Land hasn't forgotten its roots but brings exciting new ideas.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.