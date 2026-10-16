This French retailer might have the best Ocarina of Time pre-order bonus I've seen yet

We're just under three weeks away from the launch of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake, and one French retailer has just doubled the carrots on the end of the pre-order stick.
Game store Micromania has managed to get its hands on replica PAL-edition Ocarina of Time N64 boxes to sleeve its Switch 2 physical copies, sending players to attend its midnight launch event home with the classic black and gold design.
The slipcase fully houses the modern Nintendo Switch 2 box, and while it's not a full reproduction of the original cardboard that graced our collections all those years ago it's certainly going to take over a shelf.
That's not all, though.
Save $10 on Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
Those looking to pre-order Ocarina of Time in the US can take advantage of an early saving. Amazon has the foil box edition for $10 off right now.
It seems French Zelda fans are being spoilt this time around. While The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time pre-order bonuses are largely limited to that foil case in other regions, Micromania also has a free wallet and a set of three Spiritual Stones. That's a whole lot of loot to set you up for a return to Kokiri Forest. It makes US and UK pre-orders look pretty stingy by comparison. Ocarina of Time is rife with opportunities for pre-order bonuses, but at the moment we're just scouting for savings on the game itself, now that the Spiritual Stones have all been snapped up at Nintendo UK.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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