Metro 2039 pre-orders are live, but that Collector's Edition is moving fast

Metro 2039 pre-orders are live and already flying off the shelves. You're in luck if you're simply securing a Standard Edition, but that bumper pack Collector's Edition is mostly out of stock today.
I say mostly because, depending on where you are you might get lucky here. Very in the UK, for example, still has these merch bundles up for grabs. Things are still moving fast here, though, so if you spot stock live it's worth jumping on sooner rather than later.
Metro 2039 pre-orders also have a middle child, a $109.99 / £94.99 Deluxe Edition packing an extra story DLC, digital and physical (hardback) art books, a digital soundtrack, and an exclusive steelbook. Even this one is running low in stock across the pond, but thankfully the US still has plenty of PS5 and Xbox availability.
The next instalment lands on February 4, 2027 and you'll find all the latest Metro 2039 pre-orders just below.
Pre-order Metro 2039 in the US
Pre-order Metro 2039 in the UK
Metro 2039 Collector's Edition pre-orders
What pre-order bonuses come with Metro 2039?
Each Metro 2039 pre-order tier comes with its own goodies, ranging from the standard Specialist Pack in the Standard Edition all the way through to IRL helmets.
Picking up the regular $69.99 / £59.99 release will get you a backpack upgrade depending on the blueprint you choose:
- Equipment Specialist Pouch (best for crafting)
- Chemtech Specialist Pouch (best for radioactive environments)
- Munitions Specialist Pouch (best for firepower)
The physical Deluxe Edition also comes with:
- Exclusive steelbook
- Hardback art book
- Digital art book
- Digital soundtrack
- Story expansion DLC
The Collector's Edition includes:
- Wearable replica Spartan Helmet
- Exclusive steelbook
- Hardback art book
- Digital art book
- Digital soundtrack
- Story expansion DLC
Unlike God of War Laufey pre-orders, the Collector's Edition also includes a copy of the game.
Do you need to pre-order Metro 2039?
Those opting for the Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe bundle don't need to get their early orders in ahead of release. Stock on these editions aren't going to run out any time soon, so there's no real rush to checkout here. If you're planning on playing on day one, though, it's worth getting your pre-order locked in at some point before launch to start off with those extra blueprints, though.
If you're after physical Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition Metro 2039 pre-orders, things could get a little hairy. The most expensive bumper pack is already out of stock at a number of retailers across the web, and these bundles don't flash back into availability all too often. With the Deluxe version also starting to flee the aisles in the UK we could see shortages here in the future as well, though things aren't quite as pressing.
We're also sorting out your GTA 6 pre-orders and finding the best Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time pre-orders on the shelves as well.
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