Metro 2039 pre-orders are live, but that Collector's Edition is moving fast

Metro 2039 pre-orders are live and already flying off the shelves. You're in luck if you're simply securing a Standard Edition, but that bumper pack Collector's Edition is mostly out of stock today.

I say mostly because, depending on where you are you might get lucky here. Very in the UK, for example, still has these merch bundles up for grabs. Things are still moving fast here, though, so if you spot stock live it's worth jumping on sooner rather than later.

Metro 2039 pre-orders also have a middle child, a $109.99 / £94.99 Deluxe Edition packing an extra story DLC, digital and physical (hardback) art books, a digital soundtrack, and an exclusive steelbook. Even this one is running low in stock across the pond, but thankfully the US still has plenty of PS5 and Xbox availability.

The next instalment lands on February 4, 2027 and you'll find all the latest Metro 2039 pre-orders just below.

Pre-order Metro 2039 in the US

Metro 2039 Standard Edition | $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has Metro 2039 pre-orders ready to go, with delivery 'on or shortly after release date.' With Amazon stuck a few days after launch on its own shipping, and GameStop matching Best Buy's timeline, this is my go-to for standard editions right now. GameStop | $69.99 Amazon | $69.99 (delayed delivery) Walmart | Check stock

Metro 2039 Deluxe Edition | $109.99 at Best Buy The $109.99 Deluxe Edition is also available at Best Buy with shipping set close to launch. Amazon's still out by a few days on this larger package as well. GameStop | $109.99 Amazon | $109.99 (delayed delivery) Walmart | Check stock

Pre-order Metro 2039 in the UK

Metro 2039 Standard Edition | £59.99 at Smyths Toys I'd opt for Smyths Toys if you want day one access to Metro 2039. This is the only retailer with collection options for launch day, important considering the rest of the web seems to be pushing delivery until February 5. If you're going for the lowest price you'll want The Game Collection, though their free delivery will have you waiting 1-2 business days. The Game Collection | £54.95 (1-2 business days) Amazon | £59.99 Very | £59.99

Metro 2039 Deluxe Edition | £94.99 at Very Metro 2039's Deluxe Edition is looking pretty difficult to get your hands on in the UK. Copies are sold out at a number of retailers, but Very still has stock on the shelves today. Amazon | Check stock Smyths Toys | Check stock The Game Collection | Check stock

Metro 2039 Collector's Edition pre-orders

US pre-orders Metro 2039 Collector's Edition | Check Amazon Metro 2039 Collector's Edition pre-orders have been swept off the shelves in the US, but Amazon's listing page is still up (GameStop's is a little harder to access). Check back here in case a new round of bundles is released. GameStop | Check stock Best Buy | Check stock Walmart | Check stock

UK pre-orders Metro 2039 Collector's Edition | £259.99 at Very Very still has Metro 2039 Collector's Edition stock in the UK, and I've been able to successfully transport this one all the way through checkout. This one might not hold out too long, though, it's already cleaned out elsewhere. Amazon | Check stock Smyths Toys | Check stock The Game Collection | Check stock

What pre-order bonuses come with Metro 2039? Each Metro 2039 pre-order tier comes with its own goodies, ranging from the standard Specialist Pack in the Standard Edition all the way through to IRL helmets. Picking up the regular $69.99 / £59.99 release will get you a backpack upgrade depending on the blueprint you choose: Equipment Specialist Pouch (best for crafting)

Chemtech Specialist Pouch (best for radioactive environments)

Munitions Specialist Pouch (best for firepower) The physical Deluxe Edition also comes with: Exclusive steelbook

Hardback art book

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

Story expansion DLC The Collector's Edition includes: Wearable replica Spartan Helmet

Exclusive steelbook

Hardback art book

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

Story expansion DLC Unlike God of War Laufey pre-orders, the Collector's Edition also includes a copy of the game.

Do you need to pre-order Metro 2039? Those opting for the Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe bundle don't need to get their early orders in ahead of release. Stock on these editions aren't going to run out any time soon, so there's no real rush to checkout here. If you're planning on playing on day one, though, it's worth getting your pre-order locked in at some point before launch to start off with those extra blueprints, though. If you're after physical Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition Metro 2039 pre-orders, things could get a little hairy. The most expensive bumper pack is already out of stock at a number of retailers across the web, and these bundles don't flash back into availability all too often. With the Deluxe version also starting to flee the aisles in the UK we could see shortages here in the future as well, though things aren't quite as pressing.

We're also sorting out your GTA 6 pre-orders and finding the best Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time pre-orders on the shelves as well.