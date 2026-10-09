A new advertisement on the official Best Buy website has revealed the US retailer is hosting "late-night" store opening for the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake on November 5 at select stores. While the midnight launch is aimed at letting people pick up the game, the retailer states that "limited numbers of the 40th Anniversary Nintendo Switch 2 system and the Pro Controller will also be available."
To find out if your local Best Buy is participating, the site provides you with the ability to select your State and store, so you don't have to queue and end up empty-handed. Of course, that's still a possibility, as "limited numbers" doesn't suggest there are a lot of shiny Zelda consoles and controllers to go around. With that in mind, I recommend queuing early to avoid disappointment. Though if you've been trying to find the console and controller online in the meantime just like me, it's likely you're accustomed to that already.
Stock of the 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda Switch 2 and Pro Controller disappeared quicker than you could say "hey listen," but Best Buy's midnight launch could potentially help you find more. I'm trying to not get jealous over this opportunity, as in the UK, retailers like Smyths Toys or Currys have not announced an equivalent.
I had the Switch 2 Pro Controller in my online Nintendo UK basket the moment pre-orders went live, but due to site crashes and errors, I could only check out with the Ocarina of Time game pre-order and its bonus gift. Since then, I've been searching high and low to grab the Switch 2 controller, but my quest has remained fruitless, and the Young Link and Zelda amiibo haven't even appeared at UK retailers either.
In the US, things are looking a lot brighter. Not only does this Best Buy event provide fans with a second chance to pick up the stunning limited edition tech, but the retailer is also providing the option to amend your pre-order from shipping to your home to being able to be picked up instead, should you just want to soak up the old-school launch atmosphere.
If you can't attend any of the late-night Best Buy store openings, I recommend bookmarking the stores on our Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary pre-order page and checking back in regularly. While the chances of more stock drops are slim, never say never.
Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time at Best Buy
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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