Kirby and the Forgotten Land file size revealed and it's just a little guy

The Kirby and the Forgotten Land file size for Nintendo Switch has been revealed, and Kirby's next big adventure won't take up too much storage space.

The official Nintendo eShop listing includes the Kirby and the Forgotten Land file size of 5.8 GB - and that's only if you're planning on downloading the game, as it will also be available in physical form via game card. File sizes for Switch games tend to be small compared to other platforms in general; for reference, Kirby is only a bit bigger than Super Mario Odyssey's 5.6 GB, and much smaller than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's relatively sprawling 14.4 GB.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to be released on March 25, 2022 exclusively on Switch. The newest adventure for the puffy pink hero will take him to a dilapidated world that he can rebuild with the help of rescued Waddle Dee pals; speaking of whom, if you want to embark on a two-player adventure in the grand tradition of Kirby co-op, Kirby will be joined by the spear-wielding Bandana Waddle Dee. He can't swallow enemies to absorb their powers, but he can just stab them - he's a very practical sort of Waddle Dee.

